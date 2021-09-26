top
Meet Us Quickly With Your Mercy
Date Thursday October 14
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Organizer/AuthorFlyaway Productions
CounterPulse
80 Turk Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
Oct 14 - 17: Thurs at 7pm and 8:30pm; Fri at 7pm and 8:30pm; Sat at 5pm, 7pm and 8:30pm; Sun at 7pm

Second in a trilogy of outdoor aerial public art performances addressing the devastating effects of mass incarceration, Meet Us Quickly With Your Mercy is presented in partnership with the Museum of the African Diaspora. This free event features choreography by Jo Kreiter with research and text by 2020 Pulitzer Prize finalist Rahsaan Thomas, who lives behind bars at San Quentin State Prison. Meet Us Quickly will take place on the exterior facades of CounterPulse as well as the Dahlia Hotel next door.

Meet Us Quickly asks how Blacks and Jews can amplify the call for racial justice via an end to mass incarceration. Unfolding in three parts, the work links the "caging of black bodies" in the United States, from the period of slavery through the current era of mass incarceration, to the dehumanization of Jews that flourished on both sides of the Atlantic throughout much of the 20th century and which is becoming prominent again today with the rise of white nationalism.

Free
For more event information: https://counterpulse.org/event/mercy/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 1:24 PM
