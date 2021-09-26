top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 10/10/2021
Art for AIDS 25th Anniversary Art Auction
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday October 10
Time 1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorUCSF Alliance Health Project
Location Details
Online - Virtual Alliance Health Project
Oct. 11, 12:00AM - October 16, 9:00PM

Art for AIDS Turns 25!!

Art Auction Fundraiser * October 11-16, 2021
Online Auction Opens October 11, 2021
Online Auction Closes October 16, 2021
Virtual Saturday Night Finale: 7PM October 16, 2021

25 YEAR ART FOR AIDS Anniversary!

Join the UCSF Alliance Health Project for a week-long silent auction featuring fantastic works
by artists from the Bay Area and beyond.

This epic fundraiser, now virtual, benefits low-income San Francisco residents who are LGBTQ+ with HIV, substance use disorder, or chronic mental illness. Buy Art. Save Lives.

This year you can score a signed and numbered Shepard Fairey print, mixed media works by Heather Wilcoxon, Txutxo Perez, and Catherine Mackey. Don't miss out on a framed photo byaward-winning photographers, Sandra Chen Weinstein and Marsha Guggenheim, paintings by Maxine Solomon, Anna Sidana and Gage Opdenbrouw and many more.

Art Talks will be streamed Monday-Thursday at 6pm each night.

Check out the Art for AIDS website: https://alliancehealthproject.ucsf.edu/catalogue and register to bid on the auction site, https://ucsfaids2021.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse

Registration is Free.

Free
sm_640_v0.png
original image (1690x1000)
For more event information: http://artforaids.org

Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 1:24 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 142.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code