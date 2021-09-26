Oct. 11, 12:00AM - October 16, 9:00PM
Art for AIDS Turns 25!!
Art Auction Fundraiser * October 11-16, 2021
Online Auction Opens October 11, 2021
Online Auction Closes October 16, 2021
Virtual Saturday Night Finale: 7PM October 16, 2021
25 YEAR ART FOR AIDS Anniversary!
Join the UCSF Alliance Health Project for a week-long silent auction featuring fantastic works
by artists from the Bay Area and beyond.
This epic fundraiser, now virtual, benefits low-income San Francisco residents who are LGBTQ+ with HIV, substance use disorder, or chronic mental illness. Buy Art. Save Lives.
This year you can score a signed and numbered Shepard Fairey print, mixed media works by Heather Wilcoxon, Txutxo Perez, and Catherine Mackey. Don't miss out on a framed photo byaward-winning photographers, Sandra Chen Weinstein and Marsha Guggenheim, paintings by Maxine Solomon, Anna Sidana and Gage Opdenbrouw and many more.
Art Talks will be streamed Monday-Thursday at 6pm each night.
Check out the Art for AIDS website: https://alliancehealthproject.ucsf.edu/catalogue and register to bid on the auction site, https://ucsfaids2021.ggo.bid/bidding/package-browse
Registration is Free.
Free
