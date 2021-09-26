



Art for AIDS Turns 25!!



Art Auction Fundraiser * October 11-16, 2021

Online Auction Opens October 11, 2021

Online Auction Closes October 16, 2021

Virtual Saturday Night Finale: 7PM October 16, 2021



25 YEAR ART FOR AIDS Anniversary!



Join the UCSF Alliance Health Project for a week-long silent auction featuring fantastic works

by artists from the Bay Area and beyond.



This epic fundraiser, now virtual, benefits low-income San Francisco residents who are LGBTQ+ with HIV, substance use disorder, or chronic mental illness. Buy Art. Save Lives.



This year you can score a signed and numbered Shepard Fairey print, mixed media works by Heather Wilcoxon, Txutxo Perez, and Catherine Mackey. Don't miss out on a framed photo byaward-winning photographers, Sandra Chen Weinstein and Marsha Guggenheim, paintings by Maxine Solomon, Anna Sidana and Gage Opdenbrouw and many more.



Art Talks will be streamed Monday-Thursday at 6pm each night.



Check out the Art for AIDS website:



Registration is Free.



Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 1:24 PM