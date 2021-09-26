top
Switch to Clean Energy: the Importance of Electrification
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday October 10
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorCool Planet at First Presbyterian Palo Alto
Location Details
St. Bede's Church
2650 Sand Hill Rd.
Menlo Park, CA 94025
About a third of global warming comes from the methane gas we burn to heat our water, warm our homes, and cook our food. We all know methane is a highly flammable safety hazard - and it creates indoor air pollution when burned. The solution? Switch to Clean Energy! We can use the renewable electricity now flowing through our wires to provide the energy we need.

Come learn how and why "The Switch is On." Panama Bartholomy, head of the Building Decarbonization Coalition, will share his strategy for how our culture can make the shift from from the toxic methane gas that's often created by a fracking process. And he'll offer a vision of thousands of new, well-paying jobs. Gunn High School students, Katie Rueff and Saman de Silva, will discuss practical steps in making the switch: appliances, costs, rebates, and finding an installer. Sally Mentzer, electric cooking enthusiast, will offer a tasty demonstration of electric induction cooking.

Free, but donations accepted.
630_v0.jpg
For more event information: http://tinyurl.com/S2CEeEe

Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 26th, 2021 1:24 PM
