Related Categories: Peninsula | Anti-War
Peace Sculpture Dedicated on the Peninsula
by Ruth Robertson
Saturday Sep 25th, 2021 11:53 PM
Members of the Peninsula Branch of Women's International League of Peace and Freedom held a peace sculpture dedication ceremony on September 24 in Atherton, CA.
sm_3._the_artist__lisa_solomon__begins_to_hang_the_peace_cranes.jpg
original image (1333x2000)
Artist Lisa Solomon draws inspiration from the Japanese Shinto tradition, a religion that includes the worship of ancestors and nature spirits with a belief in sacred power in both animate and inanimate things. Her sculpture "The Peace Gate" combines a redwood torii gate, constructed for her by artisan Jim Gilardi, with an her arrangement of strands of origami peace cranes.

The cranes suspended from the Peace Gate are some of over 2000 handmade origami pieces made by local residents from a 2020 art installation organized by the Peninsula/Palo Alto Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom. Last year was the 75th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The cranes, a Buddhist symbol of rebirth, are symbolically reborn in this sculpture.

Members of WILPF and friends held a ceremony on September 24 as "The Peace Gate" was raised and dedicated on the campus of Menlo College. Local activist Sharat G. Lin performed a "dance of peace" to begin and conclude the ceremony wearing the wings of a monarch butterfly to represent the transformation of a world of wars to a world of peace.


§The Peace Gate, at first unadorned
by Ruth Robertson
Saturday Sep 25th, 2021 11:53 PM
sm_1._peace_gate_installation_-_all_is_quiet_before_the_ceremony_begins.jpg
original image (2281x2000)
A torii gate's function is to mark the entrance to sacred space at a Shinto shrine
§Welcoming table
by Ruth Robertson
Saturday Sep 25th, 2021 11:53 PM
sm_6.a_table_welcomes_the_audience._the_peace_cranes_in_the_basket_will_be_given_to_audience_members.jpg
original image (3000x1723)
§The Peace Gate, adorned
by Ruth Robertson
Saturday Sep 25th, 2021 11:53 PM
sm_12__a_wider_view_of_lisa_s_presentation.jpg
original image (2546x2000)
§Dance of Peace
by Ruth Robertson
Saturday Sep 25th, 2021 11:53 PM
sm_18._more_of_the_concluding_dance.jpg
original image (1015x2000)
§Closeup of origami cranes
by Ruth Robertson
Saturday Sep 25th, 2021 11:53 PM
sm_4._the_cranes_were_made_by_menlo_park_residents_from_a_2020_art_installation_organized_by_the_peninsula-palo_alto_women_s_international_league_for_peace_and_freedom.jpg
original image (1333x2000)
§Audience
by Ruth Robertson
Saturday Sep 25th, 2021 11:53 PM
sm_16._another_view_of_the_audience.jpg
original image (3000x1738)
§Dance of Peace Concluded the Ceremony
by Ruth Robertson
Saturday Sep 25th, 2021 11:53 PM
sm_17._the_program_concludes_with_a_final_dance_by_sharat.jpg
original image (2064x2000)
§Some of the organizers
by Ruth Robertson
Saturday Sep 25th, 2021 11:53 PM
sm_20._those_involved_in_planning_the_event-_katharina_bernau__of_the_art_ventures_gallery__lisa_solomon__artist__sharat_lin__dancer__and_judy_adams__of_the_peninsula-palo_alto_women_s_international_league_for_peace_and_freedom.jpg
original image (3000x1964)
§Strands of origami
by Ruth Robertson
Saturday Sep 25th, 2021 11:53 PM
sm_21._beautiful_peace_cranes.jpg
original image (3000x2000)
