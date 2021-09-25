top
SF Solidarity With Haitians On US Border & US Out of Haiti Now!
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Sep 25th, 2021 7:54 PM
Community activists rallied against the attacks by US ICE agents on Hatians in Texas.
sm_img_1904.jpg
original image (2479x2535)
On September 24, 2021 a protest was held on the treatment of Haitians on the border of Texas. It was held at the San Francisco Federal building.
Participants spoke out about the treatment of Haitians and also the role of the US in the corrupt government of Haiti including the arming of gangs that are assassinating people.
Additional media:
Haiti May Day 2019 & The CODEV Workers Walk Out
https://youtu.be/LE-Zsv_xMdA
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/wvgeZOQmtA4
§Art At The Rally For Haitians
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Sep 25th, 2021 7:54 PM
sm_img_1890.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Some art work at the rally in defense of Haitians
https://youtu.be/wvgeZOQmtA4
§Humanitarian Intervention?
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Sep 25th, 2021 7:54 PM
sm_img_1894.jpg
original image (2195x3024)
A sign about humanitarian intervention.
https://youtu.be/wvgeZOQmtA4
§Pierre Labossiere
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Sep 25th, 2021 7:54 PM
sm_img_1907.jpg
original image (1925x2231)
Pierre Labossiere reported on the role of the gangs in Haiti and the role of the US in supplying weapons to murder Haitians. The recent assassination of the president was done by trained US mercenaries.
https://youtu.be/wvgeZOQmtA4
