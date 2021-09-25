Community activists rallied against the attacks by US ICE agents on Hatians in Texas.

On September 24, 2021 a protest was held on the treatment of Haitians on the border of Texas. It was held at the San Francisco Federal building.Participants spoke out about the treatment of Haitians and also the role of the US in the corrupt government of Haiti including the arming of gangs that are assassinating people.Additional media:Haiti May Day 2019 & The CODEV Workers Walk OutProduction of Labor Video Project