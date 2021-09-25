From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Solidarity Petition With ATU1560 New Orleans Transit Workers and Fired Pres Jefferson
A petition has been launched by the ATU to demand the hurricane hazard pay for New Orleans transit workers, the re-instatement of ATU 1560 president and the firing the the RTA union busting CEO Wiggins
Solidarity Petition With ATU 1560 New Orleans Transit Workers and Fired President Valerie Jefferson
https://actionnetwork.org/petitions/we-demand-hurricane-pay-for-rta-bus-operators/
New Orleans Regional Transit Authority (RTA) bus operators are demanding agreed upon Hurricane Ida pay and the reinstatement of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1560 President Valerie Jefferson, who was unjustly terminated after calling on the RTA to provide the hurricane pay.
We cannot let this stand. You can help us by demanding hurricane pay for RTA operators, who helped transport people during Hurricane Ida, the reinstatement of Local President Valerie Jefferson and the resignation of RTA CEO Alex Wiggins for his history of abusive and retaliatory behavior. Please fill in the information asked to sign our online petition.
As Hurricane Ida made landfall, battering the Gulf Coast, leaving in its deadly path the destruction of neighborhoods and hundreds of thousands of people without power, RTA operators stepped up to help evacuate as many people as possible, even providing relief for senior residents who needed to get out of the heat of the blacked-out region by using buses as cooling stations.
At first, not enough operators were available to help. Valerie Jefferson and ATU Local 1560 took action, getting the word out and recruiting as many operators as possible to work the exhausting twelve-hour days with no days off. Despite having to sacrifice their own well-being, operators put on a heroic effort to try and save lives.
RTA operators deserve hurricane pay and Valerie Jefferson deserves justice. We are calling for the immediate disbursement of hurricane pay for RTA operators, the reinstatement of Valerie Jefferson, and lastly, your resignation for your documented history of retaliation.
New Orleans ATU 1560 Pres Valerie Jefferson Fired By RTA For Defending Worker & Human Rights
https://youtu.be/wITh0d7dMYA
New Orleans ATU 1560 president Valerie Jefferson who was fired by RTA CEO Wiggins after standing up for her members during the hurricanes and battling the dangerous conditions for the members. The termination came after she demanded that the New Orleans MTA pay for hurricane hazard pay which the company had promised the workers if they left their homes and families to
operate the busses during the outage of electricity.
She and other workers and supporters talk about the conditions that ATU 1560 members face and the conditions of the working class.
The company now says that they also refuse to recognize Valerie Jefferson as president of the union which is a violation of the law and part of what the workers call a union busting attack threatening all trade unionists.They also discuss the systemic racism on the job which they call the plantation mentality.
This interview was done on 9/22/21
Additional media:
New Orleans RTA ATU Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1560 Union president Valerie Jefferson alleges retaliatory
firing over hurricane hazard pay
https://thelensnola.org/2021/09/14/rta-union-president-alleges-retaliatory-firing-over-hurricane-hazard-pay/
ATU LOCAL 1560 Members "Drivers" are being forced to work without Proper Training by the RTA
https://atulocal1560.org/local-1560/news
Zurik: Newly hired RTA CEO Wiggins has trail of ‘retaliation’ complaints, including a six-figure settlement to keep complaint quiet
https://www.fox8live.com/2020/11/24/zurik-newly-hired-rta-ceo-has-trail-retaliation-complaints-including-six-figure-settlement-keep-complaint-quiet
Additional Information:
https://atulocal1560.org
https://www.facebook.com/laworkerscouncils/
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
Contact the RTA Board of Commissioners and tell them to reinstate Valerie Jefferson, fire CEO Alex Wiggins, and give RTA workers the respect and pay that they are due!
Email: RTABoard [at] RTAforward.org mark.raymond [at] norta.com fred.neal [at] norta.com fdaniels [at] rtaforward.org
Call: Flozell Daniels: 225-772-7389, Mark Raymond: 504-982-5268, Fred Neal: 225-803-3836, Laura Bryan: 504-295-6047
