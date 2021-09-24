Please join us Saturday, September 25th at 11 a.m. to greet the traffic with large signs and good will. You can use our signs or bring your own supporting Palestine and BDS. We vigil every Saturday for an hour and one half. We also table on Sundays near the front of Bookshop Santa Cruz from 2 to 4 p.m.

Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 24th, 2021 1:30 PM