New Orleans ATU 1560 president Valerie Jefferson was fired by the RTA CEO Wiggins after she demanded that the members get the hurricane hazard pay they were entitled to. The company also said they no longer recognize her as the union representative in a union busting move.

New Orleans ATU 1560 president Valerie Jefferson who was fired by RTA CEO Wiggins after standing up for her members during the hurricanes and battling the dangerous conditions for the members.The termination came after she demanded that the New Orleans MTA pay for hurricane hazard pay which the company had promised the workers if they left their homes and families tooperate the busses during the outage of electricity.She and other workers and supporters talk about the conditions that ATU 1560 members face and the conditions of the working class.The company now says that they also refuse to recognize Valerie Jefferson as president of the union which is a violation of the law and part of what the workers call a union busting attack threatening all trade unionists.They also discuss the systemic racism on the job which they call the plantation mentality.This interview was done on 9/22/21Additional media:New Orleans RTA ATU Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1560 Union president Valerie Jefferson alleges retaliatoryfiring over hurricane hazard payATU LOCAL 1560 Members "Drivers" are being forced to work without Proper Training by the RTAZurik: Newly hired RTA CEO Wiggins has trail of 'retaliation' complaints, including a six-figure settlement to keep complaint quiet