New Orleans ATU 1560 Pres Valerie Jefferies Fired By RTA For Defending Worker/Human Rights by Labor Video Project

Friday Sep 24th, 2021 10:30 AM

New Orleans ATU 1560 president Valerie Jefferson was fired by the RTA CEO Wiggins after she demanded that the members get the hurricane hazard pay they were entitled to. The company also said they no longer recognize her as the union representative in a union busting move.