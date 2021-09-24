Californians Observe International Day of Peace by Dona Nobis Pacem

Friday Sep 24th, 2021 5:44 AM

On the street in San Francisco and in the park in Monterey.

Photos of Monterey by Simona Martin, Probonophoto.org

Photo of San Francisco by Leon Kunstenaar, Probonophoto.org

Please credit the photographers



The International Day of Peace, also officially known as World Peace Day, is a United Nations-sanctioned holiday observed annually on 21 September and celebrated by all UN member states.



To mark the day, CODEPINK and allies protested war on the city street in front of Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home.



Meanwhile, in the seaside city Monterey, a more introspective group of peace activists enjoyed a musical performance by a mandolin master and took time for looking inward to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic . The Whispering Pines park event theme was “recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world.”