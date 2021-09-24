From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Californians Observe International Day of Peace
On the street in San Francisco and in the park in Monterey.
Photos of Monterey by Simona Martin, Probonophoto.org
Photo of San Francisco by Leon Kunstenaar, Probonophoto.org
Please credit the photographers
The International Day of Peace, also officially known as World Peace Day, is a United Nations-sanctioned holiday observed annually on 21 September and celebrated by all UN member states.
To mark the day, CODEPINK and allies protested war on the city street in front of Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home.
Meanwhile, in the seaside city Monterey, a more introspective group of peace activists enjoyed a musical performance by a mandolin master and took time for looking inward to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic . The Whispering Pines park event theme was “recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world.”
