top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Anti-War
Californians Observe International Day of Peace
by Dona Nobis Pacem
Friday Sep 24th, 2021 5:44 AM
On the street in San Francisco and in the park in Monterey.
sm_peace_day_monterey-34.jpg
original image (2040x1360)
Photos of Monterey by Simona Martin, Probonophoto.org
Photo of San Francisco by Leon Kunstenaar, Probonophoto.org
Please credit the photographers

The International Day of Peace, also officially known as World Peace Day, is a United Nations-sanctioned holiday observed annually on 21 September and celebrated by all UN member states.

To mark the day, CODEPINK and allies protested war on the city street in front of Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home.

Meanwhile, in the seaside city Monterey, a more introspective group of peace activists enjoyed a musical performance by a mandolin master and took time for looking inward to heal from the COVID-19 pandemic . The Whispering Pines park event theme was “recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world.”
§Contemplation in the Park
by Dona Nobis Pacem
Friday Sep 24th, 2021 5:44 AM
sm_peace_day_monterey-37.jpg
original image (2040x1360)
§Dressed for the Occasion
by Dona Nobis Pacem
Friday Sep 24th, 2021 5:44 AM
sm_peace_day_monterey-22.jpg
original image (2040x1360)
§Enjoying Whispering Pines Park
by Dona Nobis Pacem
Friday Sep 24th, 2021 5:44 AM
sm_peace_day_monterey-19.jpg
original image (2040x1360)
§Out of the shadows
by Dona Nobis Pacem
Friday Sep 24th, 2021 5:44 AM
sm_peace_day_monterey-39.jpg
original image (2040x1360)
§Peace on Earth in the Park in Monterey
by Dona Nobis Pacem
Friday Sep 24th, 2021 5:44 AM
sm_peace_last-48.jpg
original image (2040x1360)
§Message of Love at San Francisco Protest
by Dona Nobis Pacem
Friday Sep 24th, 2021 5:44 AM
sm_leon_kunstenaar_09-26421-856_4404.jpg
original image (2757x2100)
Outside Nancy Pelosi's home
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code