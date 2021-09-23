From the Open-Publishing Calendar
New Orleans ATU 1560 President Valerie Jefferson Fights Firing, For Justice & Human Right
WorkWeek interviews New Orleans ATU 1560 president Valerie Williams and other workers about her firing, the conditions of the working class in Louisiana and systemic racism.
WorkWeek interviews New Orleans ATU 1560 president Valerie Jefferson who was fired after standing up for her members during the hurricanes and dangerous conditions for the members. The termination came after she demanded that the company pay for hurricane pay which the company had promised the workers if they left their homes and families to operate the busses.
She and other workers and supporters talk about the conditions that ATU 1560 members face and the conditions of the working class. The company now says that they refuse to recognize Valerie Jefferson as president of the union which is a violation of the law and part of what the workers call a union busting attack threatening all trade unionists.They also discuss the systemic racism on the job which they call the plantation mentality.
This interview was done on 9/22/21
Additional media:
New Orleans RTA ATU Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1560 Union president Valerie Jefferson alleges retaliatory
firing over hurricane hazard pay
https://thelensnola.org/2021/09/14/rta-union-president-alleges-retaliatory-firing-over-hurricane-hazard-pay/
ATU LOCAL 1560 Members "Drivers" are being forced to work without Proper Training by the RTA
https://atulocal1560.org/local-1560/news
Zurik: Newly hired RTA CEO Wiggins has trail of ‘retaliation’ complaints, including a six-figure settlement to keep complaint quiet
https://www.fox8live.com/2020/11/24/zurik-newly-hired-rta-ceo-has-trail-retaliation-complaints-including-six-figure-settlement-keep-complaint-quiet
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow(at)gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
Contact the RTA Board of Commissioners and tell them to reinstate Valerie Jefferson, fire CEO Alex Wiggins, and give RTA workers the respect and pay that they are due!
Email: RTABoard [at] RTAforward.org mark.raymond [at] norta.com fred.neal [at] norta.com fdaniels [at] rtaforward.org
Call: Flozell Daniels: 225-772-7389, Mark Raymond: 504-982-5268, Fred Neal: 225-803-3836, Laura Bryan: 504-295-6047
