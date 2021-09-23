From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

New Orleans ATU 1560 President Valerie Jefferson Fights Firing, For Justice & Human Right by WorkWeek

Thursday Sep 23rd, 2021 9:26 AM WorkWeek interviews New Orleans ATU 1560 president Valerie Williams and other workers about her firing, the conditions of the working class in Louisiana and systemic racism.



She and other workers and supporters talk about the conditions that ATU 1560 members face and the conditions of the working class. The company now says that they refuse to recognize Valerie Jefferson as president of the union which is a violation of the law and part of what the workers call a union busting attack threatening all trade unionists.They also discuss the systemic racism on the job which they call the plantation mentality.



This interview was done on 9/22/21



Additional media:



New Orleans RTA ATU Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1560 Union president Valerie Jefferson alleges retaliatory

firing over hurricane hazard pay

https://thelensnola.org/2021/09/14/rta-union-president-alleges-retaliatory-firing-over-hurricane-hazard-pay/



ATU LOCAL 1560 Members "Drivers" are being forced to work without Proper Training by the RTA

https://atulocal1560.org/local-1560/news



Zurik: Newly hired RTA CEO Wiggins has trail of ‘retaliation’ complaints, including a six-figure settlement to keep complaint quiet

https://www.fox8live.com/2020/11/24/zurik-newly-hired-rta-ceo-has-trail-retaliation-complaints-including-six-figure-settlement-keep-complaint-quiet



WorkWeek

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio

workweeknow(at)gmail.com

#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong



Contact the RTA Board of Commissioners and tell them to reinstate Valerie Jefferson, fire CEO Alex Wiggins, and give RTA workers the respect and pay that they are due!



Email: mark.raymond [at] norta.com fred.neal [at] norta.com fdaniels [at] rtaforward.org

