Remains in Desert Believed to be Kidnapped Yaqui from Bacum Pueblo
Six bodies found in the Sonoran desert are believed to be those of Yaqui from Bacum Pueblo who were kidnapped when they went for a cow for a traditional feast. There was no news of the other four Yaqui from Bacum who were kidnapped. The Attorney General in the State of Sonora, south of the Arizona border, released the information late today.
Sonora State Attorney General reports bodies found in desert appear to be Yaqui from Bacum Pueblo
By Brenda Norrell
Censored News
Attorney General Report in English and Espanol
CHICHIQUELITE HILL, Sonora -- Six bodies found in the Sonoran desert are believed to be those of Yaqui from Bacum Pueblo who were kidnapped when they went for a cow for a traditional feast. There was no news of the other four Yaqui from Bacum who were kidnapped. The Attorney General in the State of Sonora, south of the Arizona border, released the information late today.
Family members of three of the men have identified some of the belongings found at the camp where the bodies were found in shallow graves. Clothing, belt buckles, thread bracelets and a USB memory device were found.
When government criminal investigators approached the desert camp, heavily-armed men fired on them. The two assailants were shot and killed.
The Mexican government in Sonora has identified the armed camp as drug runners. However, with the collusion between the government, energy corporations and the cartels -- the truth may not be this simple, or obvious.
Read the full article at Censored News. The Sonoran Attorney General's report today is in English and Spanish.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2021/09/remains-in-desert-believed-to-be.html
