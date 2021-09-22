top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Police State & Prisons
Hammer & Tongs Podcast - Copaganda
by DMZ (moleverde [at] gmail.com)
Wednesday Sep 22nd, 2021 11:16 PM
In this episode of H&T (57 min) we again talk with Alex Vitale, author of "The End Of Policing", about the way that police are portrayed in television and film in the USA over the past several decades.
It's been awhile, but here's a new audio piece which I think you will enjoy, about the way police and law enforcement are represented in U.S. television and movies over the years. In it we ask the question: How did we go from films like those of Charlie Chaplin, wherein he is chased by the cops for stealing and then evades them, and the audience then cheers for him escaping the police, to the current day which is chock-full of shows about police who can do no wrong and where the villains are always to be loathed? How did this change happen? And what did Adam 12 and The Mod Squad have to do with it? And how did Orson Welles condemn Dirty Harry and Starsky and Hutch in 1958? And why is the state always sending anti-colonial soldiers to train U.S. police departments? And why did Hill Street Blues change its famous opening statement?

We answer these and other questions in this episode of Hammer & Tongs! My guest is the returning Alex Vitale, author of several books about policing in the U.S., most recently The End Of Policing on Verso Books. He and I met in San Francisco earlier this summer and spent an afternoon talking about cops and movies and we decided to do this show and so here it is. Please share widely!
https://soundcloud.com/user-572545904/hamm...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 145.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code