See attached flyer.
The Biden Administration must stop inflicting atrocities upon and stop deporting Haitian refugees and asylum seekers immediately!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant RightsView events for the week of 9/24/2021
|Stop the Deportations! Stop US Atrocities on Haitian Asylum Seekers/Refugees!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday September 24
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Haiti Action Committee
|Location Details
|
New Federal Bldg
90 7th St
(7th and Mission)
San Francisco
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/HaitiActionCommittee
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 22nd, 2021 10:58 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network