Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
View events for the week of 9/26/2021
SF Car caravan & rally: Cancel the Rents!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday September 26
Time 11:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorParty for Socialism & Liberation
Location Details
Car caravan at 11:30AM at 1875 Marin St. Rally at 1:30PM at Garfield Square
-Car caravan: 11:30AM at 1875 Marin St.
-Rally: 1:30PM at Garfield Square
*****
Join Sunday's car caravan (on bike or car) to demand: Stop all evictions! Cancel the rent debt! Housing for all! If you can't make the caravan, feel free to join for the rally at 1:30PM at Garfield Square.
The U.S. government just marked Labor Day by cutting federal unemployment benefits for 7 million workers, which will immediately deepen poverty and compound the housing crisis.
The most recent eviction moratorium enacted by the CDC was cruelly struck down by order of the Supreme Court. The court’s majority opinion was explicit in its prioritization of profit over human lives. It argued, “Preventing [landlords] from evicting tenants who breach their leases intrudes on one of the most fundamental elements of property ownership—the right to exclude.” The court also expressed their fear that if the moratorium was allowed to stand then the government could also decide to mandate, “free grocery delivery to the homes of the sick or vulnerable.” The Supreme Court proved yet again that it is a tool for the rich and powerful to oppress the working class.
We need to build a powerful movement to win an indefinite moratorium that prevents 11 million people from being kicked out of their homes. But that alone will not resolve the situation. We need rent and mortgage cancellation to wipe out the mountain of debt that has accumulated amid the Coronavirus-induced economic crisis. The big corporations and banks have already been thoroughly bailed out by the government -- renters, mortgage holders and small landlords deserve the same kind of desperately-needed assistance.
*****
Join us in San Francisco at 11:30am at 1875 Marin St for a car caravan and rally (1:30PM at Garfield Square) with the Cancel the Rents Campaign to demand that:
∙ Congress pass an indefinite moratorium on evictions that covers 100% of the country
∙ Authorities at all levels dramatically speed up the distribution of already-allocated renter relief funds
∙ Congress cancel the rents and wipe out all rent and mortgage debt accumulated during the pandemic

Learn more at https://www.canceltherents.org. Join us in this struggle for fair housing! People over Profits! Housing for all!
sm_stop_all_evictions_now_cancel_the_rents.jpg
original image (1200x628)
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/1Os8byb2q

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 22nd, 2021 7:51 PM
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
