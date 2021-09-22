-Car caravan: 11:30AM at 1875 Marin St.
-Rally: 1:30PM at Garfield Square
*****
Join Sunday's car caravan (on bike or car) to demand: Stop all evictions! Cancel the rent debt! Housing for all! If you can't make the caravan, feel free to join for the rally at 1:30PM at Garfield Square.
The U.S. government just marked Labor Day by cutting federal unemployment benefits for 7 million workers, which will immediately deepen poverty and compound the housing crisis.
The most recent eviction moratorium enacted by the CDC was cruelly struck down by order of the Supreme Court. The court’s majority opinion was explicit in its prioritization of profit over human lives. It argued, “Preventing [landlords] from evicting tenants who breach their leases intrudes on one of the most fundamental elements of property ownership—the right to exclude.” The court also expressed their fear that if the moratorium was allowed to stand then the government could also decide to mandate, “free grocery delivery to the homes of the sick or vulnerable.” The Supreme Court proved yet again that it is a tool for the rich and powerful to oppress the working class.
We need to build a powerful movement to win an indefinite moratorium that prevents 11 million people from being kicked out of their homes. But that alone will not resolve the situation. We need rent and mortgage cancellation to wipe out the mountain of debt that has accumulated amid the Coronavirus-induced economic crisis. The big corporations and banks have already been thoroughly bailed out by the government -- renters, mortgage holders and small landlords deserve the same kind of desperately-needed assistance.
*****
Join us in San Francisco at 11:30am at 1875 Marin St for a car caravan and rally (1:30PM at Garfield Square) with the Cancel the Rents Campaign to demand that:
∙ Congress pass an indefinite moratorium on evictions that covers 100% of the country
∙ Authorities at all levels dramatically speed up the distribution of already-allocated renter relief funds
∙ Congress cancel the rents and wipe out all rent and mortgage debt accumulated during the pandemic
Learn more at https://www.canceltherents.org. Join us in this struggle for fair housing! People over Profits! Housing for all!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 9/26/2021
|SF Car caravan & rally: Cancel the Rents!
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday September 26
|Time
|11:30 AM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism & Liberation
|Location Details
|Car caravan at 11:30AM at 1875 Marin St. Rally at 1:30PM at Garfield Square
|
For more event information: https://fb.me/e/1Os8byb2q
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 22nd, 2021 7:51 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network