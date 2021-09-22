top
Rally & March for Climate Justice: Stop the Money Pipeline
Date Friday September 24
Time 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorSanta Cruz Climate Action Network
Location Details
Clocktower, Pacific Ave. and Water St., Downtown Santa Cruz
EARTH IS ON FIRE!
so we will RISE UP to save our future

JOIN US Fri Sept 24th

Our action plan has expanded to include Santa Cruz High and UCSC - detailed timing below.

learn more at
bit.ly/StopLine3SC

GET LOUD!
HAVE FUN!
Learn about the connection between banks and the fossil fuel industry and what we can do!

UCSC
12:00pm - Action in the Quarry with Flames & Selfies
1:10pm - #19 Bus from Bookshop

Santa Cruz High
1:20 Students walk out from SC High

All
1:45 Meet at Metro Center - walk quickly to Clock Tower
2:00 Town Clock Brief - Intro to Line 3 Plans for action
2:30 Action at Wells Fargo River St
3:00 approx. Bank of America
3:30 approx. Chase Free open Mic

This event is being organized by Novasutras, Santa Cruz Climate Action Network and Youth for Climate Justice, with assistance from other local climate activists, in response to Fridays for Future's call for a Global Climate Strike to #UprootTheSystem on September 24th.

Are you ready to join our next chance to have some (COVID aware*) FUN, make some fossil-fuel-funders uncomfortable, and stand up for climate justice!
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5851747992...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 22nd, 2021 5:13 PM
