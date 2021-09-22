EARTH IS ON FIRE!
so we will RISE UP to save our future
JOIN US Fri Sept 24th
Our action plan has expanded to include Santa Cruz High and UCSC - detailed timing below.
learn more at
bit.ly/StopLine3SC
GET LOUD!
HAVE FUN!
Learn about the connection between banks and the fossil fuel industry and what we can do!
UCSC
12:00pm - Action in the Quarry with Flames & Selfies
1:10pm - #19 Bus from Bookshop
Santa Cruz High
1:20 Students walk out from SC High
All
1:45 Meet at Metro Center - walk quickly to Clock Tower
2:00 Town Clock Brief - Intro to Line 3 Plans for action
2:30 Action at Wells Fargo River St
3:00 approx. Bank of America
3:30 approx. Chase Free open Mic
This event is being organized by Novasutras, Santa Cruz Climate Action Network and Youth for Climate Justice, with assistance from other local climate activists, in response to Fridays for Future's call for a Global Climate Strike to #UprootTheSystem on September 24th.
Are you ready to join our next chance to have some (COVID aware*) FUN, make some fossil-fuel-funders uncomfortable, and stand up for climate justice!
