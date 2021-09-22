From the Open-Publishing Calendar
|Emergency Protest: Stop the Deportations of Haitian People
|Thursday September 23
|4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
|Protest
|Judy Greenspan
|Rally with speakers at the SF Federal Building, 7th Street, San Francisco.
