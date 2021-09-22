The "Yes on Empty Home Tax" Campaign is hosting a public launch celebration at Shanty Shack Brewery (138 Fern St) on October 16 from 1 PM to 3 PM.
All are welcome to attend! Alcoholic for those 21 and older and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase.
The event will have live music and a chance to hear from your fellow Santa Cruz community members to get us revved up to fund affordable housing!
We look forward to seeing you there!
----
Please email team [at] emptyhometax.org for accessibility details, questions, and more information on the event or Empty Home Tax campaign.
