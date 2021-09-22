



When: September 28, 2021 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm PT



Where: Zoom Room



Cost: FREE or donation



MORE INFO & RSVP:



You will receive instructions to join via zoom after you sign up here. Look for an email from MoAD after you sign up, if you don’t receive it in your inbox, look in your spam or junk mail.





Black people in the United States are less likely to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and are more likely to experience hospitalization and even death from COVID-19 than other racial groups in the U.S.



What are the barriers – economic, social and cultural – that are contributing to this disparity? How can we create solutions to improve people’s knowledge and counter misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccination, with the goal to get more people in the Black community vaccinated?



Join MoAD for a panel of experts and community advocates as they grapple with these issues.



PANEL:



--Dr. Sheryl Davis, Executive Director of the San Francisco Human Rights Commission - moderator of discussion



--Dr. Malcolm John, Infectious Diseases UCSF



--Shakirah Simley, Executive Director at the Booker T. Washington Community Service Center



--Rivka Louissant, Artist and Community Organizer

