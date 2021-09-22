top
Community Resilience: COVID-19 Vaccinations in the Black Community (MOAD)
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Tuesday September 28
Time 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorMuseum of African Diaspora (MoAD)
Location Details
Online via Zoom
Community Resilience: COVID-19 Vaccinations in the Black Community Webinar

When: September 28, 2021 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm PT

Where: Zoom Room

Cost: FREE or donation

MORE INFO & RSVP: https://www.moadsf.org/event/community-resilience-covid-19-vaccinations-in-the-black-community

You will receive instructions to join via zoom after you sign up here. Look for an email from MoAD after you sign up, if you don’t receive it in your inbox, look in your spam or junk mail.


Black people in the United States are less likely to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and are more likely to experience hospitalization and even death from COVID-19 than other racial groups in the U.S.

What are the barriers – economic, social and cultural – that are contributing to this disparity? How can we create solutions to improve people’s knowledge and counter misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccination, with the goal to get more people in the Black community vaccinated?

Join MoAD for a panel of experts and community advocates as they grapple with these issues.

PANEL:

--Dr. Sheryl Davis, Executive Director of the San Francisco Human Rights Commission - moderator of discussion

--Dr. Malcolm John, Infectious Diseases UCSF

--Shakirah Simley, Executive Director at the Booker T. Washington Community Service Center

--Rivka Louissant, Artist and Community Organizer
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 22nd, 2021 8:56 AM
