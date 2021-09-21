From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Short film released on SAVE 1921 WALNUT
Earlier today, the activists involved in trying to Save 1921 Walnut Street, in Berkeley, sent out a link to a short film about the effort to SAVE 1921 WALNUT, and may be found on a link on YouTube further below.... Posted by Lynda Carson.
(From the activists with Save 1921 Walnut Street, in Berkeley -Posted by Lynda Carson)
Short film released on SAVE 1921 WALNUT
September 21, 2021
Hello friends,
A short film has just been released about the SAVE 1921 WALNUT movement. Thank you to all our friends and allies who have supported us and fought alongside us to save our rent-controlled homes against UC's plans to demolish them.
Please share our story and this film with everyone you know! That is the only way we will ensure that this will never happen again.
The youtube link is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TstfYk8CAAQ
You can also go right to our website to see the video: https://www.save1921walnut.org/
Lots of love to you all,
SAVE 1921 WALNUT
>>>>>>>
Best to all who struggled to Save 1921 Walnut Street!
See a few links to a few articles about 1921 Walnut St., below by Lynda Carson...
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
(My April 20, 2020, story was the first to come out regarding the plight of the tenants facing eviction at 1921 Walnut St. - Lynda Carson)
UC Berkeley wants tenants to relocate during coronavirus pandemic
by Lynda Carson
Monday Apr 20th, 2020
Click below…
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2020/04/20/18832520.php
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
Solidarity March to Save 1921 Walnut St., and People’s Park
by Lynda Carson
Sunday Apr 25th, 2021
Click below…
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2021/04/25/18841922.php
>>>>>>>
>>>>>>>
