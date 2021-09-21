top
Related Categories: California | Central Valley | U.S. | Education & Student Activism | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers
Zero Covid NOW & Stop Privatization! Rally At CA Community College Bd Of Governors In Sac
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Sep 21st, 2021 2:40 PM
The first rally for Zero Covid in the United States took place at the California Community College Board meeting on September 20, 2021. The speakers also demanded an end to privatization and destruction of the community college system by the Lumina foundation which has been supported by the Chancellor Oakley and governor Newsom and the Democratic Party which has a super majority control of the California legislature.
sm_deseree_speaking.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
In the first action in the United States, California community college faculty, students and supporters of public education and public health rallied on 9/20/21 in Sacramento at the Community College Board of Governors Sacramento offices and demanded a Covid Zero policy and an end to privatization of public education.

The board was meeting on the same day and they demanded that California Community Colleges adopt a Covid Zero policy and an end to the privatization of community colleges by Chancellor Oakley and other administrators.

Speakers talked as well about the lack of PPE even after a year of the pandemic, other health and safety protections. including mass testing as well as the destruction of public education through privatization and union busting.

There are also less than 200 Cal-OSHA safety inspectors for the 18 million workers of California and Governor Newsom and former governor Brown has starved not only Cal-OSHA but public health protection in California.

AFT 2121 and the CFT were invited to participate in the action but declined. Supporters of the action who were unable to physically participate also called in under public comment to the state community college Board Of Governor's meeting.

Michael Hull, a teacher from Texas and also founder of Teachers Against Dying also participated and sent a statement in solidarity with the rally.

Additional media:
Zero Covid & The Shutdown Of The Pandemic
https://youtu.be/d_4Cqd8-OGE

Covid Protections Demanded At CCSF Press Conference "This Is A Life & Death Question”!
https://youtu.be/f2JLcaVHD6c

Capitalism Breeds Pathogens: An Interview with Epidemiologist Rob Wallace
https://www.leftvoice.org/capitalism-breeds-pathogens-an-interview-with-epidemiologist-rob-wallace/

Newsom & Demo Party Crimes: Cal-OSHA Destruction, The Pandemic & The Working Class
https://youtu.be/5oftItpGbwY

Newsom Starved CA Public Health System In Middle Of A Pandemic Murdering Thousands
Disinvestment had left counties unprepared for the pandemic, they argued, and systems essential to tracking and controlling an array of infectious and chronic diseases had been decimated.
https://www.sfchronicle.com/health/article/How-a-fierce-lobbying-effort-amid-COVID-boosted-16291024.php?fbclid=IwAR1ciHLaonYUCxGhMIWbf8G7nwV4Fcfdg81hwIFT-mBDB7Ld8dvYKNpfQ4U

The LA ILWU Local 13 Covid Pandemic & Chaos In The Transportation Chain
https://youtu.be/wo2D3PsnI_M

They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & Protection
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI

The was initiated by the Higher Education Action Team HEAT
https://www.ccsfheat.org

Endorsed by
Labor Council For Latin American Advancement LCLAA Sacramento
United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCP
The California Part Time Faculty Association (CPFA)
Gray Panthers San Francisco
San Diego Adjunct Faculty Association
Freedom Socialist Party
Michael Hull, Founder Teachers Against Dying
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/Zf51NDKTNJs
§Placards At The Rally Called For Covid Zero Policy
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Sep 21st, 2021 2:40 PM
sm_posters.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Posters at the rally called for a Covid Zero policy and for stopping the corruption and privatization of the California Community College system.
https://youtu.be/Zf51NDKTNJs
§CCSF Programs Have Been Destroyed By Administrators & The BOT
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Sep 21st, 2021 2:40 PM
sm_black_particiipant.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Participants protested the destruction of entire programs at CCSF and even the Nursing Program faced budget cuts in the middle of the pandemic by the privatizers running CCSF and the Community College System.
https://youtu.be/Zf51NDKTNJs
§Labor Musican Pat Fahey Sang
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Sep 21st, 2021 2:40 PM
sm_fahey_sings.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Pat Fahey sang which side are you on at the state rally at the California Community College Board of Governors Building in Sacramento.
https://youtu.be/Zf51NDKTNJs
§Participants In The Rally
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Sep 21st, 2021 2:40 PM
sm_line_up_of_all.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Some of the participants in the rally at the State offices of the Community College Board Of Governors.
https://youtu.be/Zf51NDKTNJs
§Charles Rachlis Called For Workers Control
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Sep 21st, 2021 2:40 PM
sm_rachls_charles.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Charles Rachlis a retired Cal-OSHA safety inspector spoke about Covid Zero and called for workers control and a workers government to solve this pandemic.
https://youtu.be/Zf51NDKTNJs
§AFT 2121 Member Rick Baum
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Sep 21st, 2021 2:40 PM
sm_baum_speaking.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
CCSF AFT 2121 Rick Baum spoke about the wholesale attack on CCSF including on the faculty which is being eliminated by layoffs and cutbacks. The AFT leadership refused to fight concession bargaining and called the recent 14% wage cuts a victory.
https://youtu.be/Zf51NDKTNJs
§Stop Privatization In Public Education
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Sep 21st, 2021 2:40 PM
sm_price_stop_privatization.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Democrats who appoint the Community College Board of Governors have also passed legislation that corporatized the community college driving away working class students. They have allowed the Lumina Foundation and other privatizers to take over the running of the publicly funded community college system
https://youtu.be/Zf51NDKTNJs
§Senior Students Have Been Discriminated Against
by Labor Video Project
Tuesday Sep 21st, 2021 2:40 PM
sm_prohibit_ageism.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The CCSF Board of Trustees and Administration have destroyed programs for seniors in the middle of the pandemic threatening their health and safety.
https://youtu.be/Zf51NDKTNJs
