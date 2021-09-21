From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Zero Covid NOW & Stop Privatization! Rally At CA Community College Bd Of Governors In Sac
The first rally for Zero Covid in the United States took place at the California Community College Board meeting on September 20, 2021. The speakers also demanded an end to privatization and destruction of the community college system by the Lumina foundation which has been supported by the Chancellor Oakley and governor Newsom and the Democratic Party which has a super majority control of the California legislature.
In the first action in the United States, California community college faculty, students and supporters of public education and public health rallied on 9/20/21 in Sacramento at the Community College Board of Governors Sacramento offices and demanded a Covid Zero policy and an end to privatization of public education.
The board was meeting on the same day and they demanded that California Community Colleges adopt a Covid Zero policy and an end to the privatization of community colleges by Chancellor Oakley and other administrators.
Speakers talked as well about the lack of PPE even after a year of the pandemic, other health and safety protections. including mass testing as well as the destruction of public education through privatization and union busting.
There are also less than 200 Cal-OSHA safety inspectors for the 18 million workers of California and Governor Newsom and former governor Brown has starved not only Cal-OSHA but public health protection in California.
AFT 2121 and the CFT were invited to participate in the action but declined. Supporters of the action who were unable to physically participate also called in under public comment to the state community college Board Of Governor's meeting.
Michael Hull, a teacher from Texas and also founder of Teachers Against Dying also participated and sent a statement in solidarity with the rally.
Additional media:
Zero Covid & The Shutdown Of The Pandemic
https://youtu.be/d_4Cqd8-OGE
Covid Protections Demanded At CCSF Press Conference "This Is A Life & Death Question”!
https://youtu.be/f2JLcaVHD6c
Capitalism Breeds Pathogens: An Interview with Epidemiologist Rob Wallace
https://www.leftvoice.org/capitalism-breeds-pathogens-an-interview-with-epidemiologist-rob-wallace/
Newsom & Demo Party Crimes: Cal-OSHA Destruction, The Pandemic & The Working Class
https://youtu.be/5oftItpGbwY
Newsom Starved CA Public Health System In Middle Of A Pandemic Murdering Thousands
Disinvestment had left counties unprepared for the pandemic, they argued, and systems essential to tracking and controlling an array of infectious and chronic diseases had been decimated.
https://www.sfchronicle.com/health/article/How-a-fierce-lobbying-effort-amid-COVID-boosted-16291024.php?fbclid=IwAR1ciHLaonYUCxGhMIWbf8G7nwV4Fcfdg81hwIFT-mBDB7Ld8dvYKNpfQ4U
The LA ILWU Local 13 Covid Pandemic & Chaos In The Transportation Chain
https://youtu.be/wo2D3PsnI_M
They Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & Protection
https://youtu.be/sBSguJmsguI
The was initiated by the Higher Education Action Team HEAT
https://www.ccsfheat.org
Endorsed by
Labor Council For Latin American Advancement LCLAA Sacramento
United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCP
The California Part Time Faculty Association (CPFA)
Gray Panthers San Francisco
San Diego Adjunct Faculty Association
Freedom Socialist Party
Michael Hull, Founder Teachers Against Dying
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
