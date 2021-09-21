The first rally for Zero Covid in the United States took place at the California Community College Board meeting on September 20, 2021. The speakers also demanded an end to privatization and destruction of the community college system by the Lumina foundation which has been supported by the Chancellor Oakley and governor Newsom and the Democratic Party which has a super majority control of the California legislature.

In the first action in the United States, California community college faculty, students and supporters of public education and public health rallied on 9/20/21 in Sacramento at the Community College Board of Governors Sacramento offices and demanded a Covid Zero policy and an end to privatization of public education.The board was meeting on the same day and they demanded that California Community Colleges adopt a Covid Zero policy and an end to the privatization of community colleges by Chancellor Oakley and other administrators.Speakers talked as well about the lack of PPE even after a year of the pandemic, other health and safety protections. including mass testing as well as the destruction of public education through privatization and union busting.There are also less than 200 Cal-OSHA safety inspectors for the 18 million workers of California and Governor Newsom and former governor Brown has starved not only Cal-OSHA but public health protection in California.AFT 2121 and the CFT were invited to participate in the action but declined. Supporters of the action who were unable to physically participate also called in under public comment to the state community college Board Of Governor's meeting.Michael Hull, a teacher from Texas and also founder of Teachers Against Dying also participated and sent a statement in solidarity with the rally.Additional media:Zero Covid & The Shutdown Of The PandemicCovid Protections Demanded At CCSF Press Conference "This Is A Life & Death Question”!Capitalism Breeds Pathogens: An Interview with Epidemiologist Rob WallaceNewsom & Demo Party Crimes: Cal-OSHA Destruction, The Pandemic & The Working ClassNewsom Starved CA Public Health System In Middle Of A Pandemic Murdering ThousandsDisinvestment had left counties unprepared for the pandemic, they argued, and systems essential to tracking and controlling an array of infectious and chronic diseases had been decimated.The LA ILWU Local 13 Covid Pandemic & Chaos In The Transportation ChainThey Don't Care About Our Safety! UESF Teachers/Students/Staff Protest Lack of Testing & ProtectionThe was initiated by the Higher Education Action Team HEATEndorsed byLabor Council For Latin American Advancement LCLAA SacramentoUnited Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCPThe California Part Time Faculty Association (CPFA)Gray Panthers San FranciscoSan Diego Adjunct Faculty AssociationFreedom Socialist PartyMichael Hull, Founder Teachers Against DyingProduction of Labor Video Project