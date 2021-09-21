The anti-worker, anti-woman, and supremely undemocratic Supreme Court overturned the federal eviction moratorium, putting 11 million people at risk of being thrown onto the streets in the middle of a pandemic. The Supreme Court allowed a Texas law banning abortion at six weeks to take effect. This atrocious ban will make it nearly impossible to access abortions in Texas, and the law may quickly spread to other states.

Join us to learn more about the real history of the Supreme Court, its defense of the private property of the elite and about actions being organized to confront the powers that be, including the gowned corporate lawyers that make up the Supreme Court.