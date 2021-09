Congress must ensure that the immigration provisions stay in the budget. Congress must deliver a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants who call this country home. Congress must deliver on justice for the care economy. Congress must deliver on green infrastructure and invest in measures that will fight climate change.



As both the House of Representatives and Senate return to Congress this week, it is necessary that lawmakers hear from us that investing in care and citizenship is the only way for our country to truly build back better.



Here are TWO WAYS you can take action this week to welcome back Congress and help build the care economy we all need and deserve:





SEPTEMBER 21



WHAT: #WelcomeBackCongress March for Care, Citizenship and Climate.



Immigrants, allies, and community members from 31 states and the District of Columbia will march to the U.S Capitol to welcome Congress back to their legislative session and educate them on issues of care infrastructure, citizenship and climate.



WHEN: Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 12pm ET



WHERE: Washington, DC



Watch the livestream on Facebook here:



TAKE ACTION HERE:



ORGANIZATIONS: National Domestic Workers Alliance, CASA, SEIU, Fair Immigration Reform Movement, NAKASEC, Center for Popular Democracy, Make the Road, Carecen, United Farm Workers Foundation, United We Dream, Faith in Action, New York Immigration Coalition, Community Change Action, People’s Action, Unite Here, Mijente, iAmerica, and 32BJ SEIU, with support from the We Are Home and Real Recovery Now! campaigns.





SEPTEMBER 23



WHAT: Time to Deliver: Home Care Can’t Wait Rally



Home care workers, elected officials and movement leaders will gather for a rally in Union Square, Washington, D.C. to demand that Congress pass the biggest, boldest Build Back Better recovery plan with a transformational investment in home and community-based services (HCBS) and the creation of good, union care jobs.



WHEN: Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 2pm ET



WHERE: Watch the event livestream on our Facebook page here:



TAKE ACTION HERE:



ORGANIZATIONS: National Domestic Workers Alliance, SEIU,

