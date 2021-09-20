We must guarantee an economy that works for all of us, and not just a privileged few. This is a critical moment in our fight and we can’t let up now.
Congress must ensure that the immigration provisions stay in the budget. Congress must deliver a path to citizenship for millions of immigrants who call this country home. Congress must deliver on justice for the care economy. Congress must deliver on green infrastructure and invest in measures that will fight climate change.
As both the House of Representatives and Senate return to Congress this week, it is necessary that lawmakers hear from us that investing in care and citizenship is the only way for our country to truly build back better.
Here are TWO WAYS you can take action this week to welcome back Congress and help build the care economy we all need and deserve:
SEPTEMBER 21
WHAT: #WelcomeBackCongress March for Care, Citizenship and Climate.
Immigrants, allies, and community members from 31 states and the District of Columbia will march to the U.S Capitol to welcome Congress back to their legislative session and educate them on issues of care infrastructure, citizenship and climate.
WHEN: Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 12pm ET
WHERE: Washington, DC
Watch the livestream on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/nationaldomesticworkersalliance/
TAKE ACTION HERE: https://secure.everyaction.com/A-w2_7bGAUaTvBAdcPP0Qg2
ORGANIZATIONS: National Domestic Workers Alliance, CASA, SEIU, Fair Immigration Reform Movement, NAKASEC, Center for Popular Democracy, Make the Road, Carecen, United Farm Workers Foundation, United We Dream, Faith in Action, New York Immigration Coalition, Community Change Action, People’s Action, Unite Here, Mijente, iAmerica, and 32BJ SEIU, with support from the We Are Home and Real Recovery Now! campaigns.
SEPTEMBER 23
WHAT: Time to Deliver: Home Care Can’t Wait Rally
Home care workers, elected officials and movement leaders will gather for a rally in Union Square, Washington, D.C. to demand that Congress pass the biggest, boldest Build Back Better recovery plan with a transformational investment in home and community-based services (HCBS) and the creation of good, union care jobs.
WHEN: Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 2pm ET
WHERE: Watch the event livestream on our Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/nationaldomesticworkersalliance/
TAKE ACTION HERE: https://secure.everyaction.com/A-w2_7bGAUaTvBAdcPP0Qg2
ORGANIZATIONS: National Domestic Workers Alliance, SEIU,
and Care Can’t Wait Coalition
Date
Tuesday September 21
Time
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type
Protest
Organizer/Author
National Domestic Workers Alliance and more
Location Details
Action and livestream of march in D.C.
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 20th, 2021 9:18 PM
