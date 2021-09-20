San Francisco authors read from their work. That means you, too.

San Francisco located stories given preference.



Loose-leaf authors

scat

ter

words in

the wind sha

dow

of a library





Here's a recent work read:



Between the heat and Greta Thunberg lies the whole of America,

Still romancing road trips

Sky trips

Cheap stuff from Amazon

And a mythos that if only you had the expanse of a continent

You'd be as righteous and grand and pious and independent

As George Washington, who raped black women to supply his

Substitute for fossil fuels





And another:



Jack Hirschman



Jack the magnificent translator,

The charge d'affaire of North Beach plump words to the world,

Drank his Stalinovich vodka with a bobbing scoop of ice cream,

Then took to the air waves with a little murmur,

Trailing Italian and Spanish rime into the brisk begotten vaporous sky above Coit Tower.



I hosted him once,

He and four others;

Paid them car fare to Bernal.



And now?

His slushy pronunshiation

Won't fit into a single poem or eulogy,

But comes spilling out the alleys and cracked windows

Of the little town smelling of focaccia if you wake early enough.

Aye, North Beach.

Aye, aye, Jack Hirschman.

You've escaped the neighborhood and gone on tour.

