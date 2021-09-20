San Francisco authors read from their work. That means you, too.
San Francisco located stories given preference.
Loose-leaf authors
scat
ter
words in
the wind sha
dow
of a library
Here's a recent work read:
Between the heat and Greta Thunberg lies the whole of America,
Still romancing road trips
Sky trips
Cheap stuff from Amazon
And a mythos that if only you had the expanse of a continent
You'd be as righteous and grand and pious and independent
As George Washington, who raped black women to supply his
Substitute for fossil fuels
And another:
Jack Hirschman
Jack the magnificent translator,
The charge d'affaire of North Beach plump words to the world,
Drank his Stalinovich vodka with a bobbing scoop of ice cream,
Then took to the air waves with a little murmur,
Trailing Italian and Spanish rime into the brisk begotten vaporous sky above Coit Tower.
I hosted him once,
He and four others;
Paid them car fare to Bernal.
And now?
His slushy pronunshiation
Won't fit into a single poem or eulogy,
But comes spilling out the alleys and cracked windows
Of the little town smelling of focaccia if you wake early enough.
Aye, North Beach.
Aye, aye, Jack Hirschman.
You've escaped the neighborhood and gone on tour.
|Bernal Litterai [sic]
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Wednesday September 22
|Time
|6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Concert/Show
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|
Bernal Branch library
500 Cortland Avenue
(gather in the outdoor amphitheater on the Moultrie side of the building)
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 20th, 2021 5:19 PM
