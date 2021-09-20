top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Racial Justice
View events for the week of 10/16/2021
March for Reparations to African People: One year after the murder of George Floyd
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday October 16
Time 11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorUhuru Solidarity Movement
Location Details
Oakland’s march will begin at Snow Park (Harrison St & 19th St, Oakland, CA 94612) at 11:00am
March for Reparations to African People: One year after the murder of George Floyd, it's not over. The struggle continues.
On Saturday October 16, 2021, the Uhuru Solidarity Movement is hosting a March for Reparations to African People in four cities across the U.S.. The march is part of a decades-long campaign calling on white people to go beyond protest and get organized under the leadership of the African working class. Oakland’s march will begin at Snow Park (Harrison St & 19th St, Oakland, CA 94612) at 11:00am. This campaign is also a national fundraiser with the goal of raising $20,000 for the black self-reliance and economic development projects of the Black Power Blueprint (blackpowerblueprint.org).
sm_march-oakland-clubcard-a_copy.jpg
original image (1200x1800)
For more event information: https://uhurusolidarity.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 20th, 2021 4:56 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 125.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code