March for Reparations to African People: One year after the murder of George Floyd, it's not over. The struggle continues.

On Saturday October 16, 2021, the Uhuru Solidarity Movement is hosting a March for Reparations to African People in four cities across the U.S.. The march is part of a decades-long campaign calling on white people to go beyond protest and get organized under the leadership of the African working class. Oakland’s march will begin at Snow Park (Harrison St & 19th St, Oakland, CA 94612) at 11:00am. This campaign is also a national fundraiser with the goal of raising $20,000 for the black self-reliance and economic development projects of the Black Power Blueprint (blackpowerblueprint.org). For more event information: https://uhurusolidarity.org

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 20th, 2021 4:56 PM