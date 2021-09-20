March for Reparations to African People: One year after the murder of George Floyd, it's not over. The struggle continues.
On Saturday October 16, 2021, the Uhuru Solidarity Movement is hosting a March for Reparations to African People in four cities across the U.S.. The march is part of a decades-long campaign calling on white people to go beyond protest and get organized under the leadership of the African working class. Oakland’s march will begin at Snow Park (Harrison St & 19th St, Oakland, CA 94612) at 11:00am. This campaign is also a national fundraiser with the goal of raising $20,000 for the black self-reliance and economic development projects of the Black Power Blueprint (blackpowerblueprint.org).
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 10/16/2021
|March for Reparations to African People: One year after the murder of George Floyd
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 16
|Time
|11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Uhuru Solidarity Movement
|Location Details
|Oakland’s march will begin at Snow Park (Harrison St & 19th St, Oakland, CA 94612) at 11:00am
|
For more event information: https://uhurusolidarity.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 20th, 2021 4:56 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network