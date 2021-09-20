top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Anti-War | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 9/24/2021
Event honoring Torii Peace Gate at Silicon Valley Sculpture 2021
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday September 24
Time 10:45 AM - 11:45 AM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorWILPF Peninsula
Emailwilpf.peninsula.paloalto [at] gmail.com
Phone650-326-1235
Location Details
Menlo College
1000 El Camino Real
Atherton, CA 94027
Lisa Solomon’s sculpture combines a redwood Torii gate (she selected her favorite traditional design for the Japanese gates at the entrance to Shinto or Buddhist temples or sacred places), constructed for her by artisan Jim Gilardi, which displays her arrangement of strands of colorful paper peace cranes – dipped in rubber to protect them from moisture for the outdoors installation.

The cranes suspended from the Peace Gate are part of over 2000 handmade paper peace cranes made by local residents from a 2020 art installation organized by the Peninsula/Palo Alto Women’s Intl. League for Peace and Freedom for the 76th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the Art Ventures gallery in downtown Menlo Park. They are reborn in this sculpture.

• Come early, at 10:45 and gather at the sculpture, as you walk towards the entrance to the campus from the parking lot, and to your left. You can’t miss it.

• If you arrive between 10:45 and 11:00, the dancer and peace activist Sharat Lin will be performing part of the “Dance of Peace” at the sculpture for early arrivals, with graceful butterfly wings, symbolizing our delicate, vulnerable lives in the quest for freedom from nuclear weapons. He performed the Dance of Peace in Hiroshima and Nagasaki on the 73rd anniversary of the atomic bombings of those cities, and regularly on the Peninsula.

• At 11 am after introductory remarks, Lisa and Jim will talk about their work on the project; Sharat will be introduced for a short comment. You will also have an opportunity to ask questions or share your reactions to the Peace Gate.

• At approx. 11:45 Sharat will complete his “Dance of Peace” as you spend more time viewing the inspirational Peace Gate, and then stroll through the grounds of the college to see the more than 30 other sculptures without a fee on the 24th, as guests of the event.

For more information about Silicon Valley Sculpture 2021, see: https://www.siliconvalleysculpture.com/
paper_crane.png
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/PPAWILPF

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 20th, 2021 2:26 PM
§Event honoring Torii Peace Gate at Silicon Valley Sculpture 2021
by WILPF Peninsula
Monday Sep 20th, 2021 2:26 PM
flyer_-_torii_peace_gate_unveiling_-_peninsula_wilpf_-_menlo_park_-_20210924.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (165.6KB)
Download a flyer PDF here.
https://www.facebook.com/PPAWILPF
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 125.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code