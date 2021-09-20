As Joe Manchin signs onto a new bill that gives in to voter ID lies and lacks provisions to fully protect voters, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival will hold a
news conference to maintain pressure on the West Virginia senator.
The Poor People’s Campaign took out the full-page ads Sunday in the "Charleston Gazette-Mail", "The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington", "The Parkersburg News and Sentinel" and
"The Journal of Martinsburg"
Watch the PPC press conference here (anytime): https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/videos/289097646358220/
|Poor People's Campaign: Which Side Are You On Senator Manchin?
|Date
|Monday September 20
|Time
|2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Press Conference
|Organizer/Author
|Poor People's Campaign
|Location Details
|Online livestream recording
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 20th, 2021 12:59 PM
