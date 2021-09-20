

As Joe Manchin signs onto a new bill that gives in to voter ID lies and lacks provisions to fully protect voters, the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival will hold anews conference to maintain pressure on the West Virginia senator.The Poor People’s Campaign took out the full-page ads Sunday in the "Charleston Gazette-Mail", "The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington", "The Parkersburg News and Sentinel" and"The Journal of Martinsburg"Watch the PPC press conference here (anytime): https://www.facebook.com/anewppc/videos/289097646358220/ For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/anewppc

