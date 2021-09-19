



Join Planned Parenthood for a call to action gathering to learn how you can

help fight for reproductive rights and freedom.



Thursday, September 23, 2021 @ 4 PM - 5:30 PM PT (7 PM - 8:30 PM ET)



RSVP:





With nearly 600 restrictions introduced, 2021 is the worst year for state legislature attacks on abortion since Roe v. Wade. This is the loudest alarm yet that abortion rights are in grave danger, in states like Texas and across the country. With Texas's extreme abortion ban now in effect, other states sill likely soon follow.



Join Planned Parenthood's National Virtual Volunteer team to learn about how you can fight back against extreme abortion bans. On the call you will be able to sign up for volunteer teams to build our movement together.



There's a role for everyone to protect sexual and reproductive health care - sign up to find out how you can get involved nationally and locally! National Volunteer Mobilization CallJoin Planned Parenthood for a call to action gathering to learn how you canhelp fight for reproductive rights and freedom.Thursday, September 23, 2021 @ 4 PM - 5:30 PM PT (7 PM - 8:30 PM ET)RSVP: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/national-volunteer-mobilization-call-1 With nearly 600 restrictions introduced, 2021 is the worst year for state legislature attacks on abortion since Roe v. Wade. This is the loudest alarm yet that abortion rights are in grave danger, in states like Texas and across the country. With Texas's extreme abortion ban now in effect, other states sill likely soon follow.Join Planned Parenthood's National Virtual Volunteer team to learn about how you can fight back against extreme abortion bans. On the call you will be able to sign up for volunteer teams to build our movement together.There's a role for everyone to protect sexual and reproductive health care - sign up to find out how you can get involved nationally and locally! Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 19th, 2021 10:37 AM