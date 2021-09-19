top
National Volunteer Mobilization Call for Reproducitve Rights w/ Planned Parenthood
Date Thursday September 23
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorPlanned Parenthood
Location Details
Online/virtual call to action webinar
National Volunteer Mobilization Call

Join Planned Parenthood for a call to action gathering to learn how you can
help fight for reproductive rights and freedom.

Thursday, September 23, 2021 @ 4 PM - 5:30 PM PT (7 PM - 8:30 PM ET)

RSVP: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/national-volunteer-mobilization-call-1


With nearly 600 restrictions introduced, 2021 is the worst year for state legislature attacks on abortion since Roe v. Wade. This is the loudest alarm yet that abortion rights are in grave danger, in states like Texas and across the country. With Texas's extreme abortion ban now in effect, other states sill likely soon follow.

Join Planned Parenthood's National Virtual Volunteer team to learn about how you can fight back against extreme abortion bans. On the call you will be able to sign up for volunteer teams to build our movement together.

There's a role for everyone to protect sexual and reproductive health care - sign up to find out how you can get involved nationally and locally!
planned_parenthood.jpg
Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 19th, 2021 10:37 AM
by Planned Parenthood
Sunday Sep 19th, 2021 10:37 AM
planned_parenthood.png
