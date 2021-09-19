National Volunteer Mobilization Call
Join Planned Parenthood for a call to action gathering to learn how you can
help fight for reproductive rights and freedom.
Thursday, September 23, 2021 @ 4 PM - 5:30 PM PT (7 PM - 8:30 PM ET)
RSVP: https://www.weareplannedparenthood.org/a/national-volunteer-mobilization-call-1
With nearly 600 restrictions introduced, 2021 is the worst year for state legislature attacks on abortion since Roe v. Wade. This is the loudest alarm yet that abortion rights are in grave danger, in states like Texas and across the country. With Texas's extreme abortion ban now in effect, other states sill likely soon follow.
Join Planned Parenthood's National Virtual Volunteer team to learn about how you can fight back against extreme abortion bans. On the call you will be able to sign up for volunteer teams to build our movement together.
There's a role for everyone to protect sexual and reproductive health care - sign up to find out how you can get involved nationally and locally!
|National Volunteer Mobilization Call for Reproducitve Rights w/ Planned Parenthood
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday September 23
|Time
|4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|Planned Parenthood
|Location Details
|Online/virtual call to action webinar
|
