



Date and time: Tue, September 21, 2021 @ 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM PDT



RSVP:



Who wrote the Constitution? That’s obvious, we think: 55 men in Philadelphia in 1787. But much of the Constitution was actually written later, in a series of 27 amendments enacted over the course of two centuries.



Join the Brennan Center’s Wilfred Codrington and John Kowal as they discuss their new book, "The People’s Constitution: 200 Years, 27 Amendments, and the Promise of a More Perfect Union."



This event is produced in partnership with the National Parks of New York Harbor Conservancy at Federal Hall.



SPEAKERS:



--Wilfred Codrington, Fellow, Brennan Center; Co-author, The People’s Constitution: 200 Years, 27 Amendments, and the Promise of a More Perfect Union



--John Kowal, Vice President of Programs, Brennan Center; Co-author, The People’s Constitution: 200 Years, 27 Amendments, and the Promise of a More Perfect Union



