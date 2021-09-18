"The People’s Constitution" New Book Talk hosted by Brennan Center for Justice
Date and time: Tue, September 21, 2021 @ 2:30 PM – 3:30 PM PDT
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-peoples-constitution-tickets-170497408338
Who wrote the Constitution? That’s obvious, we think: 55 men in Philadelphia in 1787. But much of the Constitution was actually written later, in a series of 27 amendments enacted over the course of two centuries.
Join the Brennan Center’s Wilfred Codrington and John Kowal as they discuss their new book, "The People’s Constitution: 200 Years, 27 Amendments, and the Promise of a More Perfect Union."
This event is produced in partnership with the National Parks of New York Harbor Conservancy at Federal Hall.
SPEAKERS:
--Wilfred Codrington, Fellow, Brennan Center; Co-author, The People’s Constitution: 200 Years, 27 Amendments, and the Promise of a More Perfect Union
--John Kowal, Vice President of Programs, Brennan Center; Co-author, The People’s Constitution: 200 Years, 27 Amendments, and the Promise of a More Perfect Union
--MODERATOR: Ari Berman, Senior Reporter, Mother Jones. Author, Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America
