700 IUOE Local 39 engineers are on a strike at Northern California Kaiser. Workers are fighting to protect prevailing wages and conditions.

Striking San Francisco IUOE Local 39 stationary engineers spoke out on September 18, 2021 about their issues on the first day of their strike. Seven hundred engineers in Northern California are on strike and Kaiser is trying to bring in chief engineers from Southern California.According to IUOE Local 39 business agent Jay Vega, Kaiser is refusing to provide prevailing wages and conditions for Kaiser engineers although they have profited from the pandemic since elective surgeries have declined.Additional media:STILL ON THE LINE! Macy's IUOE 39 Engineers Still Fighting Give-backs & Scabs After 63 Day StrikeIUOE39 Members Standing Up For Rights In Pandemic! SF Solidarity Rally For Striking Macy WorkersCalifornia IUOE Engineers On Strike At Macy's For Cost Of LivingIUOE Local 39 Engineers Fight Two Tier Healthcare At Macy's West In SFIUOE Local 39 St Francis Hospital Stationary Engineers Strike Dignity Health For 40 Hr. WeekProduction of Labor Video Projectyoutube.com/laborvideo