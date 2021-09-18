top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Labor & Workers
700 IUOE Local 39 Engineers Strike N. Cal Kaiser For Prevailing Wages & Conditions
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Sep 18th, 2021 7:52 PM
700 IUOE Local 39 engineers are on a strike at Northern California Kaiser. Workers are fighting to protect prevailing wages and conditions.
iuoe39_kaiser_sf_strike_9-18-21.jpg
Striking San Francisco IUOE Local 39 stationary engineers spoke out on September 18, 2021 about their issues on the first day of their strike. Seven hundred engineers in Northern California are on strike and Kaiser is trying to bring in chief engineers from Southern California.
According to IUOE Local 39 business agent Jay Vega, Kaiser is refusing to provide prevailing wages and conditions for Kaiser engineers although they have profited from the pandemic since elective surgeries have declined.

Additional media:
STILL ON THE LINE! Macy's IUOE 39 Engineers Still Fighting Give-backs & Scabs After 63 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/PnBFxOoMuSA

IUOE39 Members Standing Up For Rights In Pandemic! SF Solidarity Rally For Striking Macy Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FWcpJCanPw

California IUOE Engineers On Strike At Macy's For Cost Of Living
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DA1zIgUkEoY

IUOE Local 39 Engineers Fight Two Tier Healthcare At Macy's West In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRcT1wfsygc&t=3s

IUOE Local 39 St Francis Hospital Stationary Engineers Strike Dignity Health For 40 Hr. Week
https://youtu.be/h4Un-RER6lU

Production of Labor Video Project
youtube.com/laborvideo
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/o-hH5IsO5vM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 150.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code