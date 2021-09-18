From the Open-Publishing Calendar
700 IUOE Local 39 Engineers Strike N. Cal Kaiser For Prevailing Wages & Conditions
700 IUOE Local 39 engineers are on a strike at Northern California Kaiser. Workers are fighting to protect prevailing wages and conditions.
Striking San Francisco IUOE Local 39 stationary engineers spoke out on September 18, 2021 about their issues on the first day of their strike. Seven hundred engineers in Northern California are on strike and Kaiser is trying to bring in chief engineers from Southern California.
According to IUOE Local 39 business agent Jay Vega, Kaiser is refusing to provide prevailing wages and conditions for Kaiser engineers although they have profited from the pandemic since elective surgeries have declined.
Additional media:
STILL ON THE LINE! Macy's IUOE 39 Engineers Still Fighting Give-backs & Scabs After 63 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/PnBFxOoMuSA
IUOE39 Members Standing Up For Rights In Pandemic! SF Solidarity Rally For Striking Macy Workers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5FWcpJCanPw
California IUOE Engineers On Strike At Macy's For Cost Of Living
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DA1zIgUkEoY
IUOE Local 39 Engineers Fight Two Tier Healthcare At Macy's West In SF
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TRcT1wfsygc&t=3s
IUOE Local 39 St Francis Hospital Stationary Engineers Strike Dignity Health For 40 Hr. Week
https://youtu.be/h4Un-RER6lU
Production of Labor Video Project
youtube.com/laborvideo
http://www.labormedia.net
