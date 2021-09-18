top
Related Categories: U.S. | Immigrant Rights
National Day of Action to Shut Down Detention Centers
Date Thursday September 23
Time 1:00 AM - 1:00 AM
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorDetention Watch Network
In-person actions; or join in phonebanking and/or Twitter storm
Join Detention Watch Network for the #CommunitiesNotCages National Day of Action on September 23!

We invite communities across the country to host an in-person action at a local ICE field office or detention center to demand an end to deportations, to shut down detention centers, and to free everyone from detention.

Please sign up if you are interested in anchoring or participating in an in-person action at a local ICE field office or detention center, participate in the twitterstorm at 1pm ET and/or participate in the phonebanking.

Register & more info here: https://detentionwatchnetwork.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/detentionwatchnetwork/survey.jsp?surveyId=38&

EN ESPANOL:

¡Únase a Detention Watch Network para el Día Nacional de Acción #CommunitiesNotCages en 23 de septiembre!

Invitamos a las comunidades de todo el país a organizar una acción en persona en una oficina local de ICE o en un centro de detención para exigir el fin de las deportaciones, cerrar los centros de detención y liberar a todos de la detención.

Regístrese si está interesadx en anclar o participar en una acción en persona en una oficina local de ICE o en un centro de detención, participar el la acción de Twitter a las 1pm ET y/o participar en el banco telefonico.

Regístrese: https://detentionwatchnetwork.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/detentionwatchnetwork/survey.jsp?surveyId=38&
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 18th, 2021 4:56 PM
