Join Detention Watch Network for the #CommunitiesNotCages National Day of Action on September 23!
We invite communities across the country to host an in-person action at a local ICE field office or detention center to demand an end to deportations, to shut down detention centers, and to free everyone from detention.
Please sign up if you are interested in anchoring or participating in an in-person action at a local ICE field office or detention center, participate in the twitterstorm at 1pm ET and/or participate in the phonebanking.
Register & more info here: https://detentionwatchnetwork.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/detentionwatchnetwork/survey.jsp?surveyId=38&
_____________________________________________________________
EN ESPANOL:
¡Únase a Detention Watch Network para el Día Nacional de Acción #CommunitiesNotCages en 23 de septiembre!
Invitamos a las comunidades de todo el país a organizar una acción en persona en una oficina local de ICE o en un centro de detención para exigir el fin de las deportaciones, cerrar los centros de detención y liberar a todos de la detención.
Regístrese si está interesadx en anclar o participar en una acción en persona en una oficina local de ICE o en un centro de detención, participar el la acción de Twitter a las 1pm ET y/o participar en el banco telefonico.
Regístrese: https://detentionwatchnetwork.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/detentionwatchnetwork/survey.jsp?surveyId=38&
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Immigrant RightsView events for the week of 9/23/2021
|National Day of Action to Shut Down Detention Centers
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday September 23
|Time
|1:00 AM - 1:00 AM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Detention Watch Network
|Location Details
|In-person actions; or join in phonebanking and/or Twitter storm
|
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 18th, 2021 4:56 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network