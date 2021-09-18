top
Defending Trans Youth from Anti-Trans Legislation w/ Alliance for Justice
Date Tuesday September 21
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorAlliance for Justice and partners
Location Details
Online event (FREE)
Join Alliance for Justice and partners for a discussion breaking down the GOP's most recent coordinated anti-LGBTQ+ attack and how we can protect trans youth.

Tuesday, September 21 @ 3 PM PT (6 PM ET)

RSVP: https://secure.everyaction.com/TlKQHQzefkyWSDHxYFbd-w2

NOTE: this event will be held on Zoom and not Facebook Live. You must RSVP at the link above to receive a Zoom link to join.

Over the past decade, anti-LGBTQ+ groups and Republican-controlled state legislatures have waged relentless attacks to restrict the rights and health care of transgender people, from restricting access to public spaces, to denying transgender youth health care, to prohibiting transgender students from equally participating in school and sports activities.

This has been the worst year for anti-LGBTQ legislation since 2015, and state legislatures are doubling down on anti-transgender legislation and rhetoric demonizing our youth, with more than 110 bills introduced across 33 states since January.

The stakes are high. Unless we act quickly, transgender children will be denied life-saving, medically necessary health care, the ability to fully participate in public education, and their right to be treated equally with their peers.

It's not just in state houses. Our state and federal courts will likely be the last lines of defense for trans youth, and many of these courts have been stacked with dangerous anti-LGBTQ+ extremists.

Please join speakers:

--Rakim Brooks, President at the Alliance for Justice
--Chase Strangio, Deputy Director for Transgender Justice at the ACLU
--Katelyn Burns, Contributing Writer at Vox
--Rodrigo Heng-Lehtinen, Executive Director of National Center for Transgender Equality
and other leading advocates
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/4111074973...

