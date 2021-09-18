top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism
View events for the week of 9/25/2021
Heroism for Our Times-Free Iran's Political Prisoners NOW: An Afternoon of Solidarity
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday September 25
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorRevolution Books
Emailrevolutionbooksberkeley [at] gmail.com
Phone510-848-1196
Location Details
Revolution Books, 2444 Durant Ave. Berkeley CA 94704
The International Emergency Campaign to Free Iran’s Political Prisoners and Revolution Books in Harlem and Berkeley present:

Heroism for Our Times
Free Iran's Political Prisoners NOW:
An Afternoon of Solidarity and Resistance

This event will be live-streamed with speakers from around the world, audience attending in person at Revolution Books in Berkeley can join the Q & A.

Speakers include:

Mariam Claren – daughter of Iranian political prisoner Nahid Taghavi

Kave Milani – Burn the Cage/Free the Birds Movement

Raymond Lotta – Revolution Books

Other speakers to be announced

Solidarity Statements / Film Clips / More

The Islamic Republic of Iran has responded to righteous mass rebellion and protest with a brutal wave of arrests, torture, and executions targeting human rights and women's activists, dissident intellectuals and artists, protestors and revolutionaries.

This vicious repression has been met with courageous resistance, including from within Iran’s dungeons, and a global movement to free Iran’s political prisoners. But the lives of hundreds now incarcerated remain in mortal danger.

Hear from global activists from the International Emergency Campaign to Free Iran's Political Prisoners who will discuss the latest developments in the regime’s brutal crackdown and the resistance, including the powerful full-page ad in the Summer issue of the New York Review of Books, endorsed by over 2,700 people including Cornel West, Noam Chomsky, Gloria Steinem, Ariel Dorfman, Jody Williams, Dan Ellsberg, Judith Butler and many other prominent voices. The September 25th program will discuss how to carry forward the worldwide struggle to free Iran’s political prisoners and its importance for humanity.

The governments of the U.S. and Iran act from their national interests. And, in this instance, we the people of the U.S. and Iran, along with the people of the world, have OUR shared interests, as part of getting to a better world: to unite to defend the political prisoners of Iran. In the U.S., we have a special responsibility to unite very broadly against this vile repression by the IRI, and to actively oppose any war moves by the U.S. government that would bring even more unbearable suffering to the people of Iran.
-- From the International Emergency Appeal

Stand in solidarity. Oppose U.S. threats and intervention.

*Masks and social distancing required to attend the event at Rev Books Berkeley.*

International Emergency Campaign to Free Iran’s Political Prisoners

http://www.FreeIransPoliticalPrisonersNow.org
Email: FreeIransPoliticalPrisonersNOW [at] gmail.com
Twitter: @IranPrisonEmerg
For more event information: https://www.revolutionbooks.org

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 18th, 2021 6:50 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 150.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code