



Heroism for Our Times

Free Iran's Political Prisoners NOW:

An Afternoon of Solidarity and Resistance



This event will be live-streamed with speakers from around the world, audience attending in person at Revolution Books in Berkeley can join the Q & A.



Speakers include:



Mariam Claren – daughter of Iranian political prisoner Nahid Taghavi



Kave Milani – Burn the Cage/Free the Birds Movement



Raymond Lotta – Revolution Books



Other speakers to be announced



Solidarity Statements / Film Clips / More



The Islamic Republic of Iran has responded to righteous mass rebellion and protest with a brutal wave of arrests, torture, and executions targeting human rights and women's activists, dissident intellectuals and artists, protestors and revolutionaries.



This vicious repression has been met with courageous resistance, including from within Iran’s dungeons, and a global movement to free Iran’s political prisoners. But the lives of hundreds now incarcerated remain in mortal danger.



Hear from global activists from the International Emergency Campaign to Free Iran's Political Prisoners who will discuss the latest developments in the regime’s brutal crackdown and the resistance, including the powerful full-page ad in the Summer issue of the New York Review of Books, endorsed by over 2,700 people including Cornel West, Noam Chomsky, Gloria Steinem, Ariel Dorfman, Jody Williams, Dan Ellsberg, Judith Butler and many other prominent voices. The September 25th program will discuss how to carry forward the worldwide struggle to free Iran’s political prisoners and its importance for humanity.



The governments of the U.S. and Iran act from their national interests. And, in this instance, we the people of the U.S. and Iran, along with the people of the world, have OUR shared interests, as part of getting to a better world: to unite to defend the political prisoners of Iran. In the U.S., we have a special responsibility to unite very broadly against this vile repression by the IRI, and to actively oppose any war moves by the U.S. government that would bring even more unbearable suffering to the people of Iran.

-- From the International Emergency Appeal



Stand in solidarity. Oppose U.S. threats and intervention.



*Masks and social distancing required to attend the event at Rev Books Berkeley.*



International Emergency Campaign to Free Iran’s Political Prisoners



http://www.FreeIransPoliticalPrisonersNow.org

Email:

