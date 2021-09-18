California Admisson Day - Examining the impacts of Manifest Destiny Blackagriculture [at] yahoo.com)

Saturday Sep 18th, 2021 6:30 AM by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Today, we prepare a way towoard systemic ressurection, a rebirth of California Admission Day Celebrations, worthy of our collective efforts coming together toward, forming a more perfect union: honest, courageous and bold.

California Assembly Bill 3121 authorizes the process to study possibly remedies toward reparative justice for California's people of African descent and all Californians.



The newly established United Nations Forum for People of African Descent could be extremely helpful in assisting a global conversation helping quantify and qualify the movement of global prisioners of war since Papal Edicts from the 15th century.

sioners Discover the transition (1821-1850) Spanish to Mexican to US rule, an unspoken journey that leads to the Bear Flag Revolt and US Statehood



The back story of how California, became the 31st State of the Union, impacted North America from Sea to Shinning Sea and beyond, if we recall official US public policy on the journey towards September 9, 1850, in context of equity and inclusion. In 1845, US President Polk offered plans to establish "Manifest Destiny, to Conquer and Colonize" all of Alta California for "White Men Only."



Today, with a keen view towards a positive new way forward, we can examine events preparing for the US Mexican War in 1846 and how it impacted people of African. Carefully, we peel back the pages of history, with top eye wide open to resurrect coherent understanding of our ongoing journey towards forming a more perfect union.



Everybody was invited to begin our activities and journey to ressurect California's Birthday Celebration, remembering the journey to California Admission Day, September 9, 1850. When we consider our unique Pan Afrixan journey from Mt. Shastina to Camp Lockett, on the Indigenous lands of Queen California, we can discover an authentic legacy by understanding of the birth of California thats adds Pan African equity and inclusion to the Standards and Practices within our California State Education System.



Together, we share must establish a wholistic perspective of California Admission Day with equity and inclusion toward all, Indigenous, Latino, Pan-African, European, Asian and Pacific Islanders cultures. People of African Descent, in 2021, are not embarrassed and/or ashamed to share our individual and collective journey toward an 1850 California's Birth story.



September 9, 1850, remains a very unique milestone that forever changed the entire United States of America, a very special place on earth that is the 5th largest economic power. Examiming the US Congress debates on Senate Bill 169, 31st Congress that affirmed the contentious political debate to bring our Golden State of California into the sisterhood of States is challenging, yet essential to consider the very challenge we have today given, "Racism" declared a Public Health Crisis by the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors Fall 2020.



Today, we establish a rebirth of California Admission Day Celebrations, worthy of us coming together toward forming a more perfect union: honest, courageous and bold. Let us celebrate together, in a good way and prepare for 2022 California Admission Day in our California State Capitol, Sacramento County.