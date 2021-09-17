Join us for a webinar on what's happening in climate action and what can you do
in the midst of the climate crisis.
Monday, September 20, 2021 at 7 pm ET
Watch live on Twitch here: https://www.twitch.tv/MFSNYC
RSVP here for a reminder the day of the event and forward this email to friends, family, or colleagues you think might be interested:
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSd51la1nYsmHOPigxgDf1NJjjahF-xpx_PjG7iuspNzRR7HQQ/viewform
The climate crisis is here. But the path from the Paris Agreement is long and confusing.
Join Earth Day Initiative, March for Science, and Fridays for Future to talk through global climate action and what you can do.
This November, the United Nations will convene for its annual climate change conference in Glasgow. Known as COP26, the conference will provide world leaders the opportunity to determine what we hope are ambitious goals for ending their contribution to climate change under the Paris Agreement.
Who participates in these discussions? How are these goals defined? Are they ambitious enough? Join experts and activists to talk through what's happening and what you can do to fight for global climate action.
COP26 Explained: What You Can Do to Fight for Global Climate Action
|Import into your personal calendar
Date
Monday September 20
Time
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type
Teach-In
Organizer/Author
Earth Day Initiative, March for Science, FFF
Location Details
Online via Twitch TV: https://www.twitch.tv/MFSNYC
|
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 17th, 2021 12:14 PM
