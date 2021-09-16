California Assemblymember David Chiu, Chair of Housing & Community Development, in dialogue with Rev. Buehrens about state legislation, both past and pending, to help solve the housing crisis and the state-wide problem of homelessness.
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services
|A Dialogue on Housing with Assemblymember David Chiu
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday September 19
|Time
|1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|UUSF Forum
|Location Details
|
Meeting on Zoom:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84613268329?pwd=U3NEMXEwc0xBUWZoZlloQkNXc2hFZz09
Passcode 254388
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 16th, 2021 4:06 PM
