top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 9/18/2021
SF Psycho-Geography: Buchanan + Gorrell + Soe's A.S.S. +
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday September 18
Time 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorOther Cinema
Emailothercine [at] hotmail.com
Phone415-648-0654
Location Details
ATA Gallery
992 Valencia st San Francisco
On Sat. Sept. 18, ATA Gallery's Other Cinema restarts its Fall (in-person) season with Grit wit Crit: San Francisco Psycho-Geography! Featured on this festive evening of film and video shorts is the theatrical premiere of Anthony Buchanan's City-street Pilgrimage, Valerie Soe's (tentatively in-person)
Auntie Sewing Squad--on Chinese-American women sewing Covid masks for the community, Daniel Gorrell's (in person) Proposals--on the Tenderloin's Roving Tailor Michael Swaine, and Jim Goldberg's photo essay Los Hermanos--on the immigrant experience.

ALSO on the program are Dan Janos' Flora My Dear--on Muybridge's murder act, Bruce Baillie's Tung, Mike Kavanagh's Twilight of the Movie Palace, Steve McQueen in his Bullit promo, and shorts from Jeremy Rourke, Bryan Boyce, and Chris Marker!!!

PLUS 49ers SuperBowl film for the free-champagne intermission!

Come early for Frank Stauffacher's mid-century 16mm love-letter, Notes on the Port of St. Francis...and a Laughing Sal loop!!

ALWAYS FREE BOOKS, VINYL, and VHS!!!
Doors open at 7:30 for 8:00PM show. Admission is $7.
ATA GALLERY 992 VALENCIA ST SAN FRANCISCO 415.648.0654
http://www.othercinema.com
For more event information: http://www.othercinema.com/

Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 16th, 2021 3:37 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 150.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code