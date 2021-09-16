

Auntie Sewing Squad--on Chinese-American women sewing Covid masks for the community, Daniel Gorrell's (in person) Proposals--on the Tenderloin's Roving Tailor Michael Swaine, and Jim Goldberg's photo essay Los Hermanos--on the immigrant experience.



ALSO on the program are Dan Janos' Flora My Dear--on Muybridge's murder act, Bruce Baillie's Tung, Mike Kavanagh's Twilight of the Movie Palace, Steve McQueen in his Bullit promo, and shorts from Jeremy Rourke, Bryan Boyce, and Chris Marker!!!



PLUS 49ers SuperBowl film for the free-champagne intermission!



Come early for Frank Stauffacher's mid-century 16mm love-letter, Notes on the Port of St. Francis...and a Laughing Sal loop!!



ALWAYS FREE BOOKS, VINYL, and VHS!!!

Doors open at 7:30 for 8:00PM show. Admission is $7.

ATA GALLERY 992 VALENCIA ST SAN FRANCISCO 415.648.0654

