Join ERA Coalition on September 20 and 27 at noon PT (3 p.m. ET) for Instagram Live
town hall discussions on LatinX communities and the ERA with some of our favorite partner organizations. No need to pre-register for these 30 minute conversations - just follow us on Instagram and you’ll get a notification when we go live!
Join in watching here: https://www.instagram.com/eracoalition/
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 9/20/2021
|LatinX Communities & the Equal Rights Amendment (Part 1)
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Monday September 20
|Time
|12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Teach-In
|Organizer/Author
|ERA Coalition
|Location Details
|Livestream on Instagram
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 16th, 2021 1:35 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network