RISE FOR AND WITH THE WOMEN OF AFGHANISTAN
WHEN: Saturday, September 25, 2021 @ noon - 2 pm
WHERE: San Francisco (please RSVP to receive details & updates)
RSVP: https://www.onebillionrising.org/events/rise-for-and-with-the-women-of-afghanistan/#RSVP
Website w/ more info & organizations list: https://www.onebillionrising.org/afghanistan/
Join One Billion Rising, ERA Coalition, and hundreds of other organizations in solidarity with Afghan women on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 as we RISE for and with the Women of Afghanistan.
None of us are free until the women of Afghanistan are free. We believe the women of Afghanistan have the right to education, to travel, to freedom of movement, to jobs, to security, just having freedom to be able to breathe and be.
We will stand for and with our Afghan sisters by holding demonstrations of solidarity
in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York.
Come hear their words, stories, testimonials, statements, poetry, and music. We cannot underestimate the power of our solidarity at this moment.
