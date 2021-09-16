



WHEN: Saturday, September 25, 2021 @ noon - 2 pm



WHERE: San Francisco (please RSVP to receive details & updates)



RSVP:



Website w/ more info & organizations list:





Join One Billion Rising, ERA Coalition, and hundreds of other organizations in solidarity with Afghan women on SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 as we RISE for and with the Women of Afghanistan.



None of us are free until the women of Afghanistan are free. We believe the women of Afghanistan have the right to education, to travel, to freedom of movement, to jobs, to security, just having freedom to be able to breathe and be.



We will stand for and with our Afghan sisters by holding demonstrations of solidarity

in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York.



Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 16th, 2021 12:28 PM