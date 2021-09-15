



Join us to remember Abdulmalek and to be an advocate for change to end the war machine on Yemenis.



Details here: Vigil for Abdulmalek Alsanabani, Fresno man who was brutally murdered on his trip to Yemen by UAE backed forces, armed by the U.S. Details here: https://primetimezone.com/world/gulf-news/the-uae-militia-kills-the-young-man-abdul-malik-al-sanabani-shock-in-yemen-after-the-heinous-crime-witness-a-homeland-tweeting-outside-the-flock/ For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6327753281...

