Vigil for Abdulmalek Alsanabani, Fresno man who was brutally murdered on his trip to Yemen by UAE backed forces, armed by the U.S.
Join us to remember Abdulmalek and to be an advocate for change to end the war machine on Yemenis.
Details here: https://primetimezone.com/world/gulf-news/the-uae-militia-kills-the-young-man-abdul-malik-al-sanabani-shock-in-yemen-after-the-heinous-crime-witness-a-homeland-tweeting-outside-the-flock/
San Francisco | Anti-War
|Vigil For Abdulmalek Alsanabani
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday September 17
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Yemeni Alliance Committee
|Location Details
|SF Federal Building: 90 7th St., San Francisco, CA
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/6327753281...
