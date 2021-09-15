Please join the United Nations Association San Francisco on the International Day of Peace
as we focus efforts to rescue Afghan Allies from grave danger during growing chaos
and civil unrest.
Our panel of humanitarian experts with connections to Afghanistan will explore
the rapidly developing systems to avert a colossal humanitarian disaster.
Event will include a musical interlude by Hamid Mujadiddi playing Afghan folk music.
RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international-day-of-peace-ending-the-afghan-war-beginning-the-rescue-tickets-170178288843
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Afghanistan | San Francisco | Anti-WarView events for the week of 9/19/2021
|International Day of Peace: Ending the Afghan War & Beginning the Rescue
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday September 19
|Time
|10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|United Nations Assoc. San Francisco
|Location Details
|Virtual event
|
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 15th, 2021 6:32 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network