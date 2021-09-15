

as we focus efforts to rescue Afghan Allies from grave danger during growing chaos

and civil unrest.



Our panel of humanitarian experts with connections to Afghanistan will explore

the rapidly developing systems to avert a colossal humanitarian disaster.



Event will include a musical interlude by Hamid Mujadiddi playing Afghan folk music.



RSVP: Please join the United Nations Association San Francisco on the International Day of Peaceas we focus efforts to rescue Afghan Allies from grave danger during growing chaosand civil unrest.Our panel of humanitarian experts with connections to Afghanistan will explorethe rapidly developing systems to avert a colossal humanitarian disaster.Event will include a musical interlude by Hamid Mujadiddi playing Afghan folk music.RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international-day-of-peace-ending-the-afghan-war-beginning-the-rescue-tickets-170178288843 For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/international...

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 15th, 2021 6:32 AM