Author Reading, Book Launch Party
Date Friday September 17
Time 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorMichael Goldstein
Emailmichael [at] michaelgoldstein.us
Location Details
Outdoors at a private residence near Mills College in Oakland. Address on registration page.

Are you ready for a politics that goes beyond asking those beholden to the wrong people to do the right thing?

Hint: that snippet from the Declaration of Independence at the bottom of the book's cover reads, “Whenever any form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or abolish it." (More on the book's content at https://www.amazon.com/Blessed-Disillusionment-Letting-Cannot-Turning/dp/0578978318.)

On the 10th anniversary of Occupy Wall Street (and the 172nd of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery), come hear author Michael Goldstein read from Blessed Disillusionment: Letting Go of What Cannot Save Us, Turning to What Can.

And see why Cornel West, author/teacher/activist Joanna Macy, veteran Longshore Workers' activist Clarence Thomas, KPFA & KPOO host Avotcja, East Point Peace Academy founder Kazu Haga, and others are endorsing the book

Meet the author. Ask him your questions.  Enjoy the end of your week with complimentary finger food and nonalcoholic beverages and—with an online purchase of the book or eBook—free wine (over 21; another thank-you gift for youth).

Admission is free, but you must RSVP at bit.ly/BDlaunch

If you can’t come, please consider 1) sharing this event and 2) buying the book or ebook on Amazon (sorry!) on Friday, the launch day, which will increase its visibility among those who can make good use of it.

"Goldstein offers a way to radically change our economic and political systems for the benefit of everyone—including the ecosystems that support life."

— Molly Brown, ecopsychologist, teacher, co-author of "Coming Back to Life"

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 13th, 2021 8:13 PM
