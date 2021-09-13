In honor of International Peace Day coming up on 9/21 we will be displaying the HATE HAS NO HOME HERE banner and distributing flyers on the pier in Pacifica.
We must reduce the Pentagon budget to invest in what really makes us safe: Medicare for All; a Green New Deal; housing for all; full employment; great public education and much more. The need for global diplomacy and cooperation in the face of an existential climate crisis is more urgent now than ever.
View events for the week of 9/19/2021
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|Vigil for Peace in Pacifica
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday September 19
|Time
|2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Martha Hubert & Carolyn Jaramillo
|Location Details
|
The Pier in Pacifica near the Chit Chat Cafe
2100 Beach Blvd, Pacifica
|
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 13th, 2021 4:41 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network