In honor of International Peace Day coming up on 9/21 we will be displaying the HATE HAS NO HOME HERE banner and distributing flyers on the pier in Pacifica.

We must reduce the Pentagon budget to invest in what really makes us safe: Medicare for All; a Green New Deal; housing for all; full employment; great public education and much more. The need for global diplomacy and cooperation in the face of an existential climate crisis is more urgent now than ever.

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 13th, 2021 4:41 PM