Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Government & Elections | Womyn
Abortion Rights Film on Zoom — "Reversing Roe"
Date Friday September 17
Time 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorUnitarian Universalist SF---Sensible Cinema"
Here's the Zoom link to the film on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81483938785?pwd=aS9iYUs2VUxwU3c4d1RnSGNsNURFZz09 Meeting ID: 814 8393 8785 Passcode: 215376
"Reversing Roe", looks at the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision establishing the legality of abortion in America through clips and interviews. It brings us up to date with what has happened to chip away at women’s control of their own bodies. The film casts us into today’s political battles and into the future. The right to an abortion is argued, pro-and-con from both sides. The film takes the viewer from the operating room to the court room by way of the streets on a very stimulating trip.

The film was directed by Rickie Stern and Anne Sundberg. It premiered in 2018 and was nominated for the Emmy’s Outstanding Politics and Government Documentary Award. Reversing Roe can leave one astonished at the importance the abortion has in America. Perhaps it defines political polarization in the country.

Here’s the Zoom link to the film on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81483938785?pwd=aS9iYUs2VUxwU3c4d1RnSGNsNURFZz09 Meeting ID: 814 8393 8785 Passcode: 215376
For more event information: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81483938785?

