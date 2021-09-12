Here's a FREE walking tour exploring social movement history in San Francisco en route to liberating humanity to get a just livelihood.



The premise: whoever controls land rent controls social and economic destiny.



The analogy: In the game of Monopoly, control of the board delivers victory.



The proposition: society should control land rent.



The twist: Let the free-market establish the rent . . . then socialize it.



The second twist: Don't tax people for producing goods and services.



The third twist: no need to end private ownership of land.



The walk: the walking tour treks a half mile of San Francisco downtown illustrating control of rent as the decisive matter in liberation movements.

Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 12th, 2021 4:53 PM