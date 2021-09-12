Here's a FREE walking tour exploring social movement history in San Francisco en route to liberating humanity to get a just livelihood.
The premise: whoever controls land rent controls social and economic destiny.
The analogy: In the game of Monopoly, control of the board delivers victory.
The proposition: society should control land rent.
The twist: Let the free-market establish the rent . . . then socialize it.
The second twist: Don't tax people for producing goods and services.
The third twist: no need to end private ownership of land.
The walk: the walking tour treks a half mile of San Francisco downtown illustrating control of rent as the decisive matter in liberation movements.
|Rent Control: the walking tour
|Date
|Saturday September 18
|Time
|10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|David Giesen
|info [at] TheCommonsSF.org
|Phone
|415-948-4265
|Location Details
|
American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
(meet in the lobby)
|
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
