Rent Control: the walking tour
Date Saturday September 18
Time 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDavid Giesen
Emailinfo [at] TheCommonsSF.org
Phone415-948-4265
Location Details
American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
(meet in the lobby)
Here's a FREE walking tour exploring social movement history in San Francisco en route to liberating humanity to get a just livelihood.

The premise: whoever controls land rent controls social and economic destiny.

The analogy: In the game of Monopoly, control of the board delivers victory.

The proposition: society should control land rent.

The twist: Let the free-market establish the rent . . . then socialize it.

The second twist: Don't tax people for producing goods and services.

The third twist: no need to end private ownership of land.

The walk: the walking tour treks a half mile of San Francisco downtown illustrating control of rent as the decisive matter in liberation movements.
For more event information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org

