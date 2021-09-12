For a democratic polarization by Jurgen Habermas and Robert Misik

Sunday Sep 12th, 2021 5:10 AM

The financial markets in particular require a tight regulatory framework. A "good capitalism" is not one in which the "law of the jungle" determines income distribution, and where governments increasingly become "night watchmen" that save bankers when they run the system into a brick wall but otherwise keep out of long-term investment decisions.