KPFA Radio 94.1 FM with Marcus Books presents:



Reverend Al Sharpton + Greg Bridges

Rise Up: Confronting a Country at a Crossroads

.................................................................................................



"Reverend Sharpton addresses our nation's original sin, explains why we can't afford to be satisfied with creature comforts while others still suffer, and offers solutions in the non-violent tradition of my father and others regarding where we go from here."

-MARTIN LUTHER KING III



"Rev. has been about Black Lives Matter from the jump, also at a time when it was not the most popular or hip thing to be about. I look forward, standing next to him, to see, to witness this new energy, this new day that is about to be in these United States of America." -SPIKE LEE



"This man is a gift from God to the world. This book is a gift from Al Sharpton to us. Let's appreciate them both." -MICHAEL ERIC DYSON



In what will be his seminal call to action, RISE UP: Confronting a Country at the Crossroads, the Reverend Al Sharpton draws on his decades of unique experience as a civil rights leader, a politician, and a television and radio host to encourage voters to stand up for what they believe and enact change in their country.



Rev. Al Sharpton is the host of MSNBC's "PoliticsNation" and the founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), one of the leading civil rights organization in the world. With over 40 years of experience as a community leader, politician, minister and advocate, the Rev. Al Sharpton is one of America's most-renowned civil rights leaders.



Greg Bridges is a radio dj who can be heard over KCSM and KPFA, where he has a weekly show and is a contributor to KPFA's Hip Hop and social affairs show HardKnock Radio. Greg has written for various publications including Jazz Now Magazine and Bayshore Magazine.



Suggested Donation $5-$20. For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rev-al-sharpt...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 11th, 2021 8:38 PM