top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Labor & Workers
9/11/Maximum Yield: John Sferazo Ironworker 9/11 First Responder
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Sep 11th, 2021 1:41 PM
Labor Video Project interviews John Sferazo, a member of Ironworkers Local 361 and Operating Engineers Local 138 and the fight to protect the health and safety of first responders and also to protect their healthcare benefits.
9_11-firefighter.jpg
John Sferazo, a member of Ironworkers Local 361 and Operating Engineers Local 138 in New York talks about how he became a first responder after 9/11 and what he experienced in the struggle to defend the health and safety of the workers at the site. He also discusses the battle to get healthcare and compensation for the thousands of injured workers and their families.
These workers and their families are still fighting for their lives and healthcare.

Additional media:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=88KzOaUqbqY

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.org
https://youtu.be/ODCVBJCmq7A
§John Sferazo With Ironworkers Local 377
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Sep 11th, 2021 1:41 PM
sferazo_with_ironworkers377.jpg
John Sferazo, first responder and Ironworker from NewYork visited Ironworkers Local 377 in San Francisco.
https://youtu.be/ODCVBJCmq7A
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 145.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code