John Sferazo, a member of Ironworkers Local 361 and Operating Engineers Local 138 in New York talks about how he became a first responder after 9/11 and what he experienced in the struggle to defend the health and safety of the workers at the site. He also discusses the battle to get healthcare and compensation for the thousands of injured workers and their families.These workers and their families are still fighting for their lives and healthcare.