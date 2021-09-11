



On Tuesday, September 14, the Santa Cruz City Council will hold a public oversight meeting for Iman Novin/Novin Development Corporation's proposed development project at 831 Water Street.

At the meeting, the City Council will assess the project's compliance with the City's objective standards criteria and accompanying density bonus request for an affordable housing project proposed pursuant to SB 35 (planning and zoning: affordable housing: streamlined approval process).

City Staff has recommended the application for 831 Water Street be denied, based on the fact that, "the project does not meet the city's objective standards and is therefore not eligible for SB 35," according to the meeting's agenda report (please see the attached pdfs of the Agenda Report and the Objective Standards Assessment Table).

According to the agenda report, City Staff is recommending that the City Council, "direct the Planning and Community Development Department to prepare a written documentation letter that would be provided to the applicant that references the Council's denial and identifies what objective criteria are not being met and why. In order to proceed with the development, the applicants would need to correct any deficiencies and resubmit the application. Resubmittal of the application would restart the City's review timeline."

831 Responsible Development, a community group formed to oppose the development, is encouraging individuals to email the City Council about the controversial development proposal and then join the meeting:

"It's time! Please put your opposition to the 831 Water St. development in the public record by emailing the City Council at citycouncil [at] cityofsantacruz.com — ASAP — before the proposed project's "public oversight" meeting this coming Tuesday, September 14. Joining the City Council's zoom on Tuesday is also important if you can, but writing in advance of the meeting ensures your voice will be heard without time constraints. (Please note that, at the time of this writing, the city had not yet included a time for this item on its meeting web site; so please monitor that and join the meeting.)

"In short, we must let the Council know that we support affordable housing — and support it on the 831 Water Street site. But we also must let them know that the size and scale of the current proposal is not at all acceptable to the citizens who elected them. 145 units on less than one acre — in zoning that allows up to 55 units per acre — is detrimental to planning and development for a sustainable and healthy City that values the health and safety of its current and future residents."

