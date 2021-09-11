



This is a free public event part of Sea Walls Santa Cruz weeklong event. Please RSVP.



Date & Time: Thursday, September 16 from 6 to 9 pm



Location: Tannery Arts Center Courtyard, 1010 River St, Santa Cruz CA



Panelists



Abi Mustapha - Sea Walls Artist and Activist

Rachel Kippen - Environmental Activist

Danny Wright - Founder of the Non-Profit Gravity Water

Tyler Fox - Santa Cruz Waves Founder

Food: Pana Food Truck - food available for purchase (IG@pana_foodtruck)



About Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans



PangeaSeed Foundation’s global Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans program will be coming to Santa Cruz from September 13-18 to create 18 ocean advocacy murals and host various public events to increase interest and engagement in marine stewardship within the community.



Beyond the curation of purposeful, ocean-themed environmental public art, Sea Walls Santa Cruz will feature weeklong public programming designed to help facilitate an ongoing relationship between the Santa Cruz community, the murals, and their environment. Activities such as youth outreach, waterfront cleanups, mural walking tours, and a film screening will make it a well-rounded experience for all ages.



The project is produced by the Made Fresh Crew and is supported by the City of Santa Cruz Department of Economic Development, Lost Coast Plant Therapy, and the Save Our Seas Foundation, amongst others.



Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 11th, 2021 9:05 AM