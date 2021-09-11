top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Environment & Forest Defense
View events for the week of 9/16/2021
Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans Panel Discussion & Film Screening
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday September 16
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Screening
Organizer/AuthorMade Fresh Crew
Location Details
Tannery Arts Center Courtyard, 1010 River St, Santa Cruz CA
Join us for a conversation about using art as a tool for activism. Next we will show a series of short films documenting the global efforts of Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans bringing the oceans to the streets around the world.

This is a free public event part of Sea Walls Santa Cruz weeklong event. Please RSVP.

Date & Time: Thursday, September 16 from 6 to 9 pm

Location: Tannery Arts Center Courtyard, 1010 River St, Santa Cruz CA

Panelists

Abi Mustapha - Sea Walls Artist and Activist
Rachel Kippen - Environmental Activist
Danny Wright - Founder of the Non-Profit Gravity Water
Tyler Fox - Santa Cruz Waves Founder
Food: Pana Food Truck - food available for purchase (IG@pana_foodtruck)

About Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans

PangeaSeed Foundation’s global Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans program will be coming to Santa Cruz from September 13-18 to create 18 ocean advocacy murals and host various public events to increase interest and engagement in marine stewardship within the community.

Beyond the curation of purposeful, ocean-themed environmental public art, Sea Walls Santa Cruz will feature weeklong public programming designed to help facilitate an ongoing relationship between the Santa Cruz community, the murals, and their environment. Activities such as youth outreach, waterfront cleanups, mural walking tours, and a film screening will make it a well-rounded experience for all ages.

The project is produced by the Made Fresh Crew and is supported by the City of Santa Cruz Department of Economic Development, Lost Coast Plant Therapy, and the Save Our Seas Foundation, amongst others.

https://seawalls.org/santa-cruz for more info on Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans
sm_sea_walls_artists_for_oceans_panel_discussion_and_screening.jpg
original image (2048x1367)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1240922309...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 11th, 2021 9:05 AM
