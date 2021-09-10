Struggles involving housing issues in Oakland -- The policies and organizing involve a multitude of matters from gentrification and the Howard Terminal project, to renters rights and a wave of potential evictions, to 'affordability' and homelessness. This is a major point of contention within the labor council and a wide range of community/ housing organizations in the East Bay. Come to a discussion with one of the key activists and political advocates around the right to housing, focusing on Oakland.
John Fisher’s proposal for the Howard Terminal A’s stadium development includes constructing over 3,000 luxury condos, a 35,000 seat stadium, over 1.5M sq ft of commercial/retail space, and more, on the 55 acre site. This is a move that will drive up rents and push even more families out of their longtime homes in the surrounding neighborhoods while increasing air pollution in one of Oakland’s most pollution-burdened neighborhoods. On top of that, Fisher wants the city to subsidize $855 million in infrastructure for the stadium mega-development, but refuses to invest his own resources in a Community Benefits Agreement that would guarantee affordable housing on-site, ensure that local residents have opportunities and access to jobs, preserve Oakland’s arts and culture, and protect public health.
** Carroll Fife is the Oakland City Council member representing District 3 and a director of the Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment (ACCE), Oakland. She was a founding member of Moms for Housing and is in the leadership of the Oakland NAACP. Carroll has a distinguished track record on anti-racist and other social justice organizing with the Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP), Oakland Justice Coalition and a wide range of activist campaigns.
** Dolores Tejada is the Lead Organizer for East Bay Housing Organizations (EBHO). EBHO is a coalition which has supported affordable housing organizing and is involved in the housing cohort, related to the Howard Terminal project.
** Cheuk-Ning Li is a Community Organizer with the Asian Pacific Environmental Network, building power with low income Chinese immigrants in Oakland to fight against displacement pressures by strengthening tenant protections, advocating for alternatives to the speculative market, and equitable development. Additionally, APEN works towards creating more Climate resiliency hubs and community owned and governed distributed energy.
Green Sundays are a series of free public programs & discussions on topics "du jour" sponsored by the Green Party of Alameda County and held on the 2nd Sunday of each month.
